Hurricane Van Wyk Suspended For Three Weeks

Fri 14th August 2020

Hurricane van Wyk suspended for three weeks

Wellington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2020 ) :Wellington Hurricanes winger Kobus van Wyk was suspended for three weeks on Friday, ruling him out of the final round of Super Rugby Aotearoa.

Van Wyk was hauled before the SANZAAR judiciary over a spear tackle in Saturday's 31-18 win over the Waikato Chiefs last Saturday and pleaded guilty to the offence.

It means the former Coastal Sharks wideman will sit out Saturday's match against Otago Highlanders in Dunedin.

The fixture may be cancelled because of New Zealand's resurgent COVID-19 outbreak.

With New Zealand's domestic Super Rugby competition winding up this week and uncertainty over when a new season will start, when van Wyk will finally complete his suspension is anyone's guess.

More Stories From Sports

