Hurricanes axe Carlos Spencer as assistant coach

Former All Black fly-half Carlos Spencer was sacked as assistant coach of the Wellington Hurricanes on Monday due to "the financial uncertainty created by COVID-19", the New Zealand Super Rugby club said

Wellington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2020 ) :Former All Black fly-half Carlos Spencer was sacked as assistant coach of the Wellington Hurricanes on Monday due to "the financial uncertainty created by COVID-19", the New Zealand Super Rugby club said.

Spencer, who won 35 Test caps for New Zealand, joined the Hurricanes last year, bringing his renowned backline prowess to the Wellington outfit's coaching set-up.

However, the Hurricanes said the 44-year-old's contract would finish early.

"He will not be part of the Hurricanes coaching team for the remainder of Super Rugby Aotearoa," it said, thanking him for a "significant contribution" to the club.

Spencer has previously coached at several South African Super Rugby clubs and in Japan's Top League.