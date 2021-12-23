UrduPoint.com

'Hurting' England Not Giving Up On Ashes: Malan

Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Thu 23rd December 2021 | 01:10 PM

'Hurting' England not giving up on Ashes: Malan

England are "hurting" but determined to rise to the challenge and claw their way back into the Ashes series against Australia, batsman Dawid Malan said on Thursday

Melbourne, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2021 ) :England are "hurting" but determined to rise to the challenge and claw their way back into the Ashes series against Australia, batsman Dawid Malan said on Thursday.

After slumping by nine wickets in Brisbane and then by 275 runs in Adelaide, the visitors will enter the Melbourne Cricket Ground cauldron for the third Test on Sunday needing to win.

If they don't, the five-Test series is over with Australia retaining the urn as holders.

Malan said there had been frank discussions after Adelaide, where a first-innings batting collapse coupled with poor bowling and fielding cost England the match.

"The boys are hurting after our performances in the last two games. They realise we haven't been good enough across all facets of the game," he told journalists.

"Speaking to all the guys, everyone is up for the challenge, everyone is really keen to face up to the Australians. The boys want to win, we want to win the series too.

"I know it's a long way to come but we have to do well and play our best cricket to get ourselves back in the series." The odds are against them -- the only instance of a team coming from 2-0 down to win the Ashes was Donald Bradman's Australia way back in 1936-37.

Malan and captain Joe Root have been the only two English batsmen to excel, both hitting half-centuries in Brisbane and Adelaide, but unable to go on and make a big score.

"Scoring 80's good, scoring 180's brilliant, so that's the goal," said the South African-born Malan, who has hit nine Test 50s but only converted one into a century.

He suggested that England's travails against a high-quality attack was also down to a lack of Test experience on Australian pitches, with he and Root among the few to have played an away Ashes series before.

"We are almost learning on the job in Test matches because a lot of the guys haven't played in Australia, so they are facing bowlers they've never faced before and getting used to the bounce out here," he said.

British media have suggested changes could be afoot for the Boxing Day Test with Zak Crawley tipped to replace either Rory Burns or Haseeb Hameed, who have both struggled for runs at the top of the order.

Ollie Pope has also been disappointing at number six, with the experienced Jonny Bairstow a potential replacement.

Related Topics

Cricket Attack Century Australia Poor Job Adelaide Brisbane Melbourne Dawid Malan Haseeb Hameed Sunday Media All From Best Top (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Boxing

Recent Stories

Mother, daughter died in gas leakage incident

Mother, daughter died in gas leakage incident

1 minute ago
 All Reports on Migrant Murders on Border Should Be ..

All Reports on Migrant Murders on Border Should Be Investigated by Poland - UNHC ..

1 minute ago
 US Cannot Use Security Talks as Cover for Military ..

US Cannot Use Security Talks as Cover for Military Development of Ukraine - Ryab ..

3 minutes ago
 Russian Law on Domestic Violence May Change After ..

Russian Law on Domestic Violence May Change After ECHR Ruling on Gracheva Case - ..

3 minutes ago
 Lukashenko Says Draft Constitution Will Be Submitt ..

Lukashenko Says Draft Constitution Will Be Submitted for Referendum in Few Days

7 minutes ago
 Kohli while enjoying helium balloon challenge answ ..

Kohli while enjoying helium balloon challenge answers the most asked questions

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.