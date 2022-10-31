UrduPoint.com

Hurts Inspires Unbeaten NFL Eagles While Vikings March On

Zeeshan Mehtab Published October 31, 2022 | 08:00 AM

Miami, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2022 ) :Jalen Hurts threw four touchdown passes, three of them to A.J. Brown, as the NFL's only unbeaten team, the Philadelphia Eagles, crushed the Pittsburgh Steelers 35-13 on Sunday.

Impressive Hurts cast aside any lingering doubts about his ability, completing 19 of 28 passes for 285 yards, and the Steelers had no answer to his connection with Brown, who had six receptions for 156 yards as the Eagles moved to 7-0.

"It's a testament to the receivers we have, the protection we had all day," Hurts said. "It's a testament to the work we put in as a team. No man is an island. You've got to draw your strength from others." The three Hurts-to-Brown touchdowns came in the first half to give the Eagles a 21-0 lead at the half and the win was secured thanks to a 34-yard pass from Hurts to Zach Pascal in the third quarter and an 11-yard touchdown run from Miles Sanders in the fourth.

"We just want to be great," Brown said of his connection with Hurts. "He knows what I want to accomplish and I know what he wants to accomplish. We're just having fun and playing for one another." It's only the second time in franchise history that the Eagles have opened the season 7-0 and the first since the 2004 season.

"There isn't any time to celebrate," Eagles defensive tackle Javon Hargrave said. "We're glad we're 7-0 but there's a whole lot more to accomplish." It was also a good day for the Eagles defense with Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett sacked six times.

The Minnesota Vikings improved to 6-1 with a 34-26 victory over the Arizona Cardinals while running back Tony Pollard rushed for three touchdowns as the Dallas Cowboys rose to 6-2 by beating the Chicago Bears 49-29.

A pair of third-quarter touchdowns gave the Vikings an 11-point lead over the Cardinals, but Arizona reduced the deficit to 28-26 after Kyler Murray found Rondale Moore with a 34-yard touchdown pass.

A Matt Prater field goal made it a two-point game before Troy Dye recovered a muffed punt at the Arizona 25-yard line and quarterback Kirk Cousins wrapped up the win with a 5-yard pass to K.J Osborn.

Dallas running back Pollard starred with a career-best effort, rushing for 131 yards on 14 carries and three touchdowns.

San Francisco routed the reigning NFL champion Los Angeles Rams 31-14 as 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey, in only his second game since arriving in a deal with Carolina, delivered an epic effort.

McCaffrey became the first NFL player since LaDainian Tomlinson in 2005, and only the fourth since 1970, to throw for a touchdown, run for a touchdown and catch a touchdown pass in the same game with a 34-yard touchdown toss to Brandon Aiyuk, a 9-yard scoring grab from Jimmy Garoppolo and a 1-yard touchdown run.

South Korean-born Younghoe Koo kicked a 41-yard field goal in overtime to give Atlanta a 37-34 home victory over Carolina while Geno Smith threw for 212 yards and two touchdowns to lead Seattle over the visiting New York Giants 27-13, dropping New York to 6-2.

Taylor Heinicke's 1-yard touchdown run and a conversion kick with 22 seconds remaining gave Washington a 17-16 victory at Indianapolis while Derrick Henry ran 32 times for 219 yards and two touchdowns to give Tennessee a 17-10 triumph at Houston.

Nick Folk kicked five field goals for New England in the Patriots' 22-17 triumph at the New York Jets while Andy Dalton threw for 229 yards and two touchdowns in New Orleans' 24-0 home victory over Las Vegas.

Tua Tagovailoa's third touchdown pass, an 11-yarder to Mike Gesicki with 12 seconds remaining, gave Miami a 31-27 victory at Detroit while Latavius Murray's late 2-yard touchdown gave Denver a 21-17 victory over Jacksonville at London.

