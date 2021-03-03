UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hush Puppies Junior National Tennis Championship 2021

Zeeshan Mehtab 1 minute ago Wed 03rd March 2021 | 10:24 PM

Hush Puppies Junior National Tennis Championship 2021

The Hush Puppies Junior National Tennis Championship 2021 was formally inaugurated here at PLTA Courts on Wednesday

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2021 ) :The Hush Puppies Junior National Tennis Championship 2021 was formally inaugurated here at PLTA Courts on Wednesday.

Hush Puppies Head of Marketing and Merchandising Rizwan Siddiqui, Head of Marketing and Brand Meshaal Danish and PLTA Secretary Rashid Malik (Tamgha-e-Imtiaz) inaugurated the event. A large number of junior players from across the country and their families took part in the colorful ceremony.

Meanwhile in the U-18 pre-quarterfinals, Faizan Fayyaz beat Zaeem Ghafoor 6-0, 6-2, Uzair Khan beat Mahatir Muhammad 6-4, 1-6, 10-6, Nalain Abbas beat Ahtesham Arif 6-3, 6-2, Hamid Israr beat Azan Sajid 6-0, 6-1, Ahmad Nael beat Hamza Jawad 6-3, 6-4, Hasheesh Kumar beat Haroon Arshad 6-0, 6-0. In U-18 doubles quarterfinals, Hasheesh Kumar/Mahatir Muhammad beat Hassan/Uzair 4-1, 4-1, Farman/Nalain beat Shaeel/Ahmad Nael 5-3, 5-3 and Hamid/Zalan beat Azan/Moavia Butt 4-0, 4-0.

Related Topics

Tennis Rashid Event From

Recent Stories

PTI govt to continue efforts for strengthening ECP ..

1 minute ago

Opposition parties begged only two seats in Senate ..

1 minute ago

Deputy Commissioner directs complete eradication o ..

1 minute ago

EU's Von Der Leyen Says Coronavirus Pandemic Cost ..

19 minutes ago

US Will Not Promote Democracy Through Military Int ..

19 minutes ago

German Left Party Slams EU, US Sanctions on Russia ..

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.