Husnain becomes youngest bowler to get a hat trick

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2019 ) : Pakistan fast bowler Mohammad Hasnain gained the unique distinction of becoming the youngest bowler in cricket history to claim a T20I hat trick against Sri Lankan here on Saturday at Gadaffi stadium.

The youthful 19 years old quick bowler performed the rare feat in the first match of the three match T2O international in front of a charged home crowd.

He crowned the hat trick by getting into action, taking first wicket on the last ball of the 16th over and went on to take two more wicket off the first and second deliveries of the 19th over of the innings.