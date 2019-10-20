UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hussey Joins Australia Staff For Sri Lanka, Pakistan Series

Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Sun 20th October 2019 | 08:10 AM

Hussey joins Australia staff for Sri Lanka, Pakistan series

Sydney, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2019 ) :Former middle-order batsman Mike Hussey has been drafted in by Australian coach Justin Langer to help mentor the side during their upcoming Twenty20 series against Sri Lanka and Pakistan.

He is the latest great to be brought into the fold after Ricky Ponting joined the backroom staff at the one-day World Cup this year and Steve Waugh helped out during the Ashes series in England.

"I'm very excited actually. I'm really looking forward to getting back in around the Aussie team," Hussey, who is nicknamed "Mr cricket", told the Sydney Daily Telegraph on Sunday.

"They are going to be trying to get strategies in place, develop a style of play and what players they want and I love all that stuff -- planning for a big event.

"They have floated the possibility of being involved closer to the T20 World Cup (in Australia next year) as well but it's all pretty loose at the moment." Australia play back-to-back three-game T20 series against Sri Lanka and then Pakistan starting next Sunday in Adelaide to kick off their summer season.

Langer has also made former Test speedster Ryan Harris bowling coach for the series.

He told the newspaper the presence of Ponting, Waugh and now Hussey was enormous for his team.

"I can't tell you how influential these guys can be on the group," said Langer.

"It's nice to have different voices and different eyes and see guys of that calibre giving us feedback on what they see."

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket T20 World Australia Sri Lanka Adelaide Sydney Nice Sunday Event All Coach Love

Recent Stories

Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed tours Mushrif Mall

8 hours ago

Global economy projected to grow by about 3 percen ..

10 hours ago

UAE Obesity Conference explores latest obesity man ..

10 hours ago

Moscow, Belgrade Sign Agreements on Export Loan, L ..

9 hours ago

Tens of thousands protest in Lebanon for third day ..

10 hours ago

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Says Serbia Interest ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.