Huzaifa claims ITA Pakistan Junior Tennis Championships title

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2019 ):Second seed Huzaifa Abdul Rehman of Pakistan continued his winning streak and claimed the boys singles title of ITA-SNGPL ITF Pakistan Junior Tennis Championships 2019 (2nd Leg) here at Syed Dilawar Abbas PTF Complex on Friday.

The promising players, who also won the first leg of the Championships built up the winning lead 4-0 by breaking 2nd and 4th game of the first set against compatriot Shoaib Khan.

Shoaib broke the 5th game of Huzaifa and reduced the lead 3-4. Huzaifa, however won the first set at 6-4 by holding his own serve.

In the second set Shoaib Khan played consistent game from the baseline and took the lead 5-1 by breaking 3rd and 5th game of Huzaifa and won the second set at 6-3 and levelled the score one set all.

In the final set Huzaifa changed the strategy and played more consistent powerful drive from the baseline and built up the lead 4-0 by breaking 1st and 3rd game of Soahib and won the final set at 6-3.

It was Huzaifa's second consecutive title which is a new record in Pakistan. He also accumulated 21 valuable international ranking points. The match lasted for two hours and 15 minutes.

In girls singles event, top Seed Mert Aysegul of Turkey clinched the title by eliminating unseeded Soo Ha Jang of Korea.

Aysegul played outstanding tennis in the first set, winning it at 6-1 breaking 3rd and 5th game. She was in excellent touch and her forehand drives were a treat for every eye. Soo Ha Jang was unable to adjust against the pace of powerful game of Aysegul.

In the second set Ayesgul was in full command and built up the lead 4-0 by breaking 1st and 3rd game of her opponent. Soo Ha Jang reduced the lead 3-4 by breaking 6th game of Aysegul. The Turkish however managed to won the second set at 6-3 by breaking 9th game of Soo Ha Hang. She gained 21 ITF ranking points by winning the title.

The match lasted for one hour and 10 minutes.

In the boys doubles final Gunuk Kang and Kim Min-Joon of Korea beat Pakistan's M. Nauman Aftab and Saqib Hayat 7-5, 6-2. While in the girls doubles final Ji Woo Chai and Soo Ha Jang of Korea overcame Iran's Mahta Khanloo and Meshkatolzahra Safi 6-3 7-5.

Summarized Results: Boy's Singles Final: Huzaifa Abdul Rehman (PAK) beat Shaoib Khan(PAK) 6-4 3-6 6-3 Girls Singles Final: Aysegul Mert (TUR) beat Soo Ha Jang (KOR) 6-1, 6-3 Boys Doubles Final Gunuk Kang (KOR) / KIM Min-Joon (KOR) beat M.Nauman Aftab (PAK) / Saqib Hayat (PAK) 7-5, 6-2.

Girls Doubles FinalJi Woo Chai (KOR) / Soo Ha Jang (KOR) beat Mahta Khanloo (IRI) / Meshkatolzahra Safi (IRI) 6-3 7-5.