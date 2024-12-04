Huzaifa five-fer propels Pakistan U19 to third successive win

Left-arm wrist spinner Mohammad Huzaifa recorded a remarkable five-wicket haul to help Pakistan U19 cruise to a 180-run victory over Japan U19 in their final Group-A match of the ACC Men’s U19 Asia Cup at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Wednesday

Huzaifa claimed five of the last six wickets to fall, finishing with exceptional bowling figures of 6.3-3-8-5 as Japan were bowled out for 63 in reply to Pakistan’s total of 243-6. After securing a third straight win and going unbeaten in the group stage, Pakistan will now take on Bangladesh in the semi-final on Friday at the same venue.

Pakistan made four changes to their team from the previous match against UAE and opted for a rejigged batting order after winning the toss and deciding to bat first. A nervy start saw Pakistan amass 34 runs in the first PowerPlay for the loss of two wickets before they were reduced to 100-5 at the halfway mark of the innings.

Shahzaib Khan, who scored hundreds in the opening two encounters of the U19 Asia Cup, partnered with Mohammad Riazullah to rescue the team with an 82-run partnership for the sixth wicket.

Shahzaib (45, 69b, 2x4s) was dismissed by Timothy Moore in the 44th over before Riazullah (66 not out) and Ahmed Hussain (30 not out) accelerated towards the end to register an unbroken 61-run partnership of 37 deliveries.

Nihar Parmar took two wickets for Japan while four other bowlers chipped in with a wicket each.

Chasing a competitive target of 244, Japan failed to find a stable partnership and stumbled with regular wickets. The 19 runs added for the first wicket between Hugo Kelly and Parmar turned out to be the highest stand of the innings.

Parmar was the only player to enter double figures with 25 off 60 balls with three fours. Huzaifa was the chief architect of Japan’s batting collapse, rattling the stumps of four batters and trapping one leg-before wicket.

In addition to Huzaifa’s five-fer, fast bowler Mohammad Ahmed and leg-spinner Ahmed Hussain bagged two wickets each to bundle out Japan for 63 in 28.3 overs.

Scores in brief:

Pakistan U19 beat Japan U19 by 180 runs, Dubai International Cricket Stadium

Pakistan U19 243-6, 50 overs (Mohammad Riazullah 66 not out, Shahzaib Khan 45, Faham-ul-Haq 34, Ahmed Hussain 30 not out; Nihar Parmar 2-18)

Japan U19 63 all out, 28.3 overs (Nihar Parmar 25; Mohammad Huzaifa 5-8, Mohammad Ahmed 2-9, Ahmed Hussain 2-17)

Player of the match – Mohammad Huzaifa (Pakistan U19)