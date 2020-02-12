UrduPoint.com
Huzaifa Joins NGTA To Hone Tennis Skills

Zeeshan Mehtab 4 minutes ago Wed 12th February 2020 | 05:47 PM

Huzaifa joins NGTA to hone tennis skills

Pakistan's promising tennis player Huzaifa Abdul Rehman has joined the Next Generation Tennis Academy (NGTA) in USA where he would undergo training to hone his skills

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2020 ) :Pakistan's promising tennis player Huzaifa Abdul Rehman has joined the Next Generation Tennis academy (NGTA) in USA where he would undergo training to hone his skills.

"NGTA wants to welcome Huzaifa Abdul Rehman , #1 Pakistan junior and Davis cup player! He will be training with us for the next few months!," the NGTA said on its website.

The NGTA is located at Longwood Athletic Club in Sarasota, Florida and is dedicated to the junior and professional tennis players and their goals.

Meanwhile, Huzaifa put up a stunning show and won the USTA boys singles under 18 title that took place at Sarasota.

