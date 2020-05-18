Pakistan's promising tennis player Huzaifa Abdul Rehman lost his semifinal battle of the Universal Tennis Rating (UTR) men's tournament to United States' M. Segura after a well-fought three-set contest at Florida, USA

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2020 ) :Pakistan's promising tennis player Huzaifa Abdul Rehman lost his semifinal battle of the Universal Tennis Rating (UTR) men's tournament to United States' M. Segura after a well-fought three-set contest at Florida, USA.

According to information received here on Monday, third seed Huzaifa got off a flying start in the first set as he took it from the second seed Segura 6-2.

However, he remained unable to continue the same momentum, conceding 1-6 loss in the second set. Huzaifa lost third set 10-4 in the super tie break.

The 18-year-old Huzaifa, who has been training in Florida since early February is likely to stay there for another three months.

The UTR $1000 tournament was organized by Florida's Inspiration Tennis academy during the weekend. Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic during the event all safety rules such as tennis distancing and sanitizing on court were observed. Different balls were used for each player, daily area sanitization was done while proper delay between match times was done to allow people leave and arrive while avoiding congestion. Similarly, there was limited spectator viewing and only players were allowed inside fence areas while temperature testing was done upon arrival at the venue.