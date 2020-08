ISLAMABAD, Aug 4 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2020 ) :Huzaifa Abdul Rehman's bid to win UTR Men's Tennis Tournament faltered to a straight-set defeat against Poland's W. Mroz in the final at county lake Florida, USA.

According to information received here on Tuesday, the 18-year-old Pakistani was beaten by the Polish 5-7, 2-6 after a tough battle.