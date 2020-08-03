UrduPoint.com
Huzaifa Moves To UTR Tennis Tournament Final

Muhammad Rameez 6 minutes ago Mon 03rd August 2020 | 05:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2020 ) :Pakistan's Huzaifa Abdul Rehman advanced to the final of UTR Men's Tennis Tournament after registering a superb win against L. Boulier of Chile in the semifinal at county lake Florida, USA.

According to the information received here on Monday, Huzafia took the first 7-5 after a seesaw battle. However, in the second set, he kept dominance right from the outset and did not allow his opponent to settle down, winning it by 6-1.

In the final, Huziafa will take on Poland's W. Mroz, who in the other semifinal overpowered USA's T. Phung 6-2, 6-3.

