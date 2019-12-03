UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Huzaifa Off To China For Australian Open Asia-Pacific Wildcard Play-off

Muhammad Rameez 5 minutes ago Tue 03rd December 2019 | 05:11 PM

Huzaifa off to China for Australian Open Asia-Pacific Wildcard Play-off

Pakistan's Huzaifa Abdul Rehman has departed for China to participate in the Australian Open Asia-Pacific Wildcard Play-off, taking place in Zhuhai from December 3 to 8

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2019 ) :Pakistan's Huzaifa Abdul Rehman has departed for China to participate in the Australian Open Asia-Pacific Wildcard Play-off, taking place in Zhuhai from December 3 to 8.

"Huzaifa has flown to China from Kazakhstan's capital Nur-Sultan where he had gone to participate in Davis Cup tie against India," Huzaifa's father Col (r) Muhammad Faisal told APP.

He said Huzaifa would contest in junior boys' event. "The event offers a fantastic opportunity to him to win the chance to play at the Australian Open. Winning there will lead to a major breakthrough in his tennis career," Faisal said.

He said Huzaifa had the potential to shine at the world's coveted tennis events but for that he needed to get training abroad.

"It is crucial for any budding player to get training on the most modern lines. But in Pakistan, these facilities are not at par with the international standards," he said.

"Even it becomes difficult for us to send him for international events due to lack of funding. I believe things can work better for him if he gets some decent sponsors," added Faisal.

In total, more than 100 players from nine countries including China, India, Japan, Korea, Chinese Taipei, Uzbekistan, New Zealand Papua New Guinea and Pakistan will play at the Asia-Pacific Wildcard�Play-off. Men's and women's wildcards in both singles and doubles, plus junior boys' and girls' singles wildcards are up for grabs for the�8th consecutive year.

/395

Related Topics

Pakistan India Tennis World China Zhuhai Taipei Lead Uzbekistan Papua New Guinea Japan Kazakhstan December Women Australian Open Event From New Zealand

Recent Stories

Custodian of shrine who killed 20 people sentenced ..

2 minutes ago

PCB statement on curators and cricket grounds audi ..

7 minutes ago

302 awarded degrees at 12th Convocation of NUST Sc ..

9 minutes ago

Hamad Al Sharqi receives condolences of RAK Ruler ..

16 minutes ago

Italian Banking Giant UniCredit to Cut 8,000 Jobs, ..

8 minutes ago

Russia, Azerbaijan to Boost Trade to $3 Billion in ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.