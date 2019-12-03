Huzaifa off to China for Australian Open Asia-Pacific Wildcard Play-off

Pakistan's Huzaifa Abdul Rehman has departed for China to participate in the Australian Open Asia-Pacific Wildcard Play-off, taking place in Zhuhai from December 3 to 8

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2019 ) :Pakistan's Huzaifa Abdul Rehman has departed for China to participate in the Australian Open Asia-Pacific Wildcard Play-off, taking place in Zhuhai from December 3 to 8.

"Huzaifa has flown to China from Kazakhstan's capital Nur-Sultan where he had gone to participate in Davis Cup tie against India," Huzaifa's father Col (r) Muhammad Faisal told APP.

He said Huzaifa would contest in junior boys' event. "The event offers a fantastic opportunity to him to win the chance to play at the Australian Open. Winning there will lead to a major breakthrough in his tennis career," Faisal said.

He said Huzaifa had the potential to shine at the world's coveted tennis events but for that he needed to get training abroad.

"It is crucial for any budding player to get training on the most modern lines. But in Pakistan, these facilities are not at par with the international standards," he said.

"Even it becomes difficult for us to send him for international events due to lack of funding. I believe things can work better for him if he gets some decent sponsors," added Faisal.

In total, more than 100 players from nine countries including China, India, Japan, Korea, Chinese Taipei, Uzbekistan, New Zealand Papua New Guinea and Pakistan will play at the Asia-Pacific Wildcard�Play-off. Men's and women's wildcards in both singles and doubles, plus junior boys' and girls' singles wildcards are up for grabs for the�8th consecutive year.

