UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Huzaifa, Shoaib Lift Boys' Doubles Title Of ITF Junior Tennis C'ships

Zeeshan Mehtab 4 minutes ago Fri 11th October 2019 | 11:47 PM

Huzaifa, Shoaib lift Boys' Doubles title of ITF Junior Tennis C'ships

Top seed Huzaifa Abdul Rehman and Shoaib Khan of Pakistan annexed the Boys' Doubles title of ITA-SNGPL ITF Pakistan Junior Tennis Championships 2019 by beating Korean pair of Dong Hwan Kim and Min-Joon Kim in straight sets at PTF Complex Islamabad on Friday

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2019 ):Top seed Huzaifa Abdul Rehman and Shoaib Khan of Pakistan annexed the Boys' Doubles title of ITA-SNGPL ITF Pakistan Junior Tennis Championships 2019 by beating Korean pair of Dong Hwan Kim and Min-Joon Kim in straight sets at PTF Complex Islamabad on Friday.

They defeated their opponents in straight sets 6-3, 6-4. In the first set score went up to 3-3all as both the sides held their respective serves. However, Huzaifa broke the 8th game of Min Joon to build up the lead 5-3. Shoaib Khan also held his serve and 40-love and won the first set at 6-3. In the second set the score went up to 4-4all and again Shaoib and Huzaifa broke the 9th game of Min Joon and won the second set at 6-4.

The epic encounter lasted for one hour and two minutes.

The Girls Doubles title was lifted by the pair of Aysegul Mert (Turkmenistan) and Arina Valitova (Russia), who edged passed Iranian pair of Khanloo Mahta and Safi Meshkatolzahra in a one-sided affair. President of Pakistan Tennis Federation Salim Saifullah Khan and Islamabad Tennis Association's President Tariq Mehmood Murtaza, extended their heartfelt felicitations to Huzaifa Abdul Rehman and Shoaib Khan for their outstanding performance.

Related Topics

Pakistan Tennis Islamabad President Of Pakistan Russia Safi Lead Turkmenistan 2019 Top

Recent Stories

SDF Says 5 IS Militants Escaped From Prison in Nor ..

19 minutes ago

IS Claims Car Bomb Blast in Syria's Qamishlo - Rep ..

19 minutes ago

US, China Reach Partial Agreement on Trade Deal - ..

19 minutes ago

SDF Transfers 2 IS Members Responsible for Murderi ..

19 minutes ago

Treasury Chief Mnuchin Says US-China Trade Talks H ..

23 minutes ago

Former US Envoy to Ukraine Tells Congress Trump Pu ..

23 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.