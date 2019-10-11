Top seed Huzaifa Abdul Rehman and Shoaib Khan of Pakistan annexed the Boys' Doubles title of ITA-SNGPL ITF Pakistan Junior Tennis Championships 2019 by beating Korean pair of Dong Hwan Kim and Min-Joon Kim in straight sets at PTF Complex Islamabad on Friday

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2019 ):Top seed Huzaifa Abdul Rehman and Shoaib Khan of Pakistan annexed the Boys' Doubles title of ITA-SNGPL ITF Pakistan Junior Tennis Championships 2019 by beating Korean pair of Dong Hwan Kim and Min-Joon Kim in straight sets at PTF Complex Islamabad on Friday.

They defeated their opponents in straight sets 6-3, 6-4. In the first set score went up to 3-3all as both the sides held their respective serves. However, Huzaifa broke the 8th game of Min Joon to build up the lead 5-3. Shoaib Khan also held his serve and 40-love and won the first set at 6-3. In the second set the score went up to 4-4all and again Shaoib and Huzaifa broke the 9th game of Min Joon and won the second set at 6-4.

The epic encounter lasted for one hour and two minutes.

The Girls Doubles title was lifted by the pair of Aysegul Mert (Turkmenistan) and Arina Valitova (Russia), who edged passed Iranian pair of Khanloo Mahta and Safi Meshkatolzahra in a one-sided affair. President of Pakistan Tennis Federation Salim Saifullah Khan and Islamabad Tennis Association's President Tariq Mehmood Murtaza, extended their heartfelt felicitations to Huzaifa Abdul Rehman and Shoaib Khan for their outstanding performance.