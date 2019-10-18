Pakistan's Huzaifa Abdul Rehman and Shoaib Khan will vie for top honours in the boys singles final of second leg of the ITF Pakistan Junior World Ranking Tennis Championships here at Syed Dilawar Abbas PTF Tennis Complex, Islamabad on Friday

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2019 ):Pakistan's Huzaifa Abdul Rehman and Shoaib Khan will vie for top honours in the boys singles final of second leg of the ITF Pakistan Junior World Ranking Tennis Championships here at Syed Dilawar Abbas PTF Tennis Complex, Islamabad on Friday.

Both the Pakistanis recorded victories in the semifinals against their respective opponenets. In the first semifinal sixth seed Shoaib Khan struggle hard to win his encounter against unseeded Gunuk Kang of Korea in a three-set match that lasted for two hours. Gunuk Kang won the first set at 6-4 by breaking 10th game of Shoaib Khan. In the second set both the players displayed quality tennis as number of winners down the line and cross courts were seen by the spectators and score reached 4-4all in the second set as both players held their respective serves. At 5-4 Gunuk caught set point. Shoaib not only saved the match point but broke his game and levelled the score 5-5all and won the second set at 7-5 by breaking last game of his opponent.

In the final set Shoaib Khan was in full command and did not allow his opponent to settle down and won the set at 6-1 by breaking 3rd and 5th game of Gunuk.

In the second semifinal Huzaifa Abdul Rehman registered straight set win without any resistance at score of 6-1, 6-1 against Min-Joon Kim of Korea.

Meanwhile, in girls singles final defending champion Aysegul Mert of Turkey will face Soo Ha Jang of Korea as they recorded emphatic wins against their respective opponents.

Unseeded Soo Ha Jang caused a major upset when she eliminated third seed Arina Valitova of Russia in a well-contested two-set match.

In the first set Arina Valitova built up the lead 3-1 by breaking 3rd game of Soo Ha Jang (KOR). She leveled the score 5-5all by breaking 10th game of Arina and won the 1st set at 7-5 by breaking the last game of Arina at 0-40 in which Arina hitting one double fault. In the second set there was close contest and long rallies were witnessed during as the score went up to 4-4all and both the players held their respective serves. Soo Ha once again played some fine down the line shorts and won the second set at 6-4 by breaking 10th game of Arina.

In the other semifinal Aysegul Mert was in excellent touch as she overcame her opponent in straight sets 6-4, 6-1.

Results in brief: Boys Singles Semi Finals: Huzaifa Abdul Rehman (PAK) beat Min-Joon KIM (KOR) 6-1, 6-1 Shoaib Khan (PAK) beat Gunuk Kang (KOR) 4-6, 7-5, 6-1 Girls Singles Semi Finals: Aysegul Mert (TUR) beat Ji Woo Choi (KOR) 6-4, 6-1, Soo Ha Jang (KOR) beat Arina Valitova (RUS) 7-5, 6-4 Boys Doubles Semi Finals: Gunuk Kang (KOR) / Min-Joon KIM (KOR) beat Shoaib Khan (PAK) / Huzaifa Abdul Rehman (PAK) 2-6, 7-6(2) 10-7 Muhammad Nauman Aftab (PAK) / Saqib Hayat (PAK) beat Luca Emanuel Knese (GER) / Daniel Webb (GBR) 7-6(2), 6-3.

Boys Doubles Finals: Gunuk Kang (KOR) / Min-Joon KIM (KOR) Vs Muhammad Nauman Aftab (PAK) / Saqib Hayat (PAK) Match stopped due to rain Girls Doubles Final:Ji Woo Chai (KOR) / Soo Ha Jang (KOR) Vs Mahta Khanloo (IRI) / Meshkatolzahra Safi (IRI)Match stopped due to rain.