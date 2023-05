Unseeded Huzaifa Abdul Rehman of Pakistan Army upset 5th seed Mohammed Abid of Wapda in men's singles of the 34th National Games here at PTF Tennis Complex on Friday

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2023 ):Unseeded Huzaifa Abdul Rehman of Pakistan Army upset 5th seed Mohammed Abid of Wapda in men's singles of the 34th National Games here at PTF Tennis Complex on Friday.

Rehman downed Abid by 6-1,6-3 in the Mens Singles.

In men's singles quarterfinals, Aqeel Khan (Wapda) beat Israr GUL (KP) 6-0 6-3, Muhammad Shoaib (PAF) beat Zubair Raja (Sindh) 6-0 6-0, Abdullah Adnan (Army) beat Asad Zaman (PUB) 6-3 6-2, Khalil Yousaf (PAF) beat Uzhair Khan (HEC) 6-0 6-2, Barkatullah (KP) was given a walk over against Faizan Fayyaz (PUB), Huzaifa A. Rehman (Army) beat Muhammad Abid (PUB) 6-1,6-3, Ahmad Nael Qureshi (IBD) beat Rizwan Shah (BAL) 6-1 6-1, M. Talha Khan (IBD) beat Aqeel Shabbir (Navy) 6-1 6-0.

In Men's Doubles (quarterfinals), Barkatullah, Saqib Umer (Kpk) Beat Syed Nofil Kaleem, M.Talha (Ibd) 6-1,7-6(2); M.Shoaib, Yousaf Khalil (Paf) Beat Ahmed Nael Qureshi, M.

Huzaif (Ibd) 6-4,6-2; Shahzad Khan, Mudassar Murtaza (Pub) W,O Asad Zaman, Faizan Fayyaz (Pub).

In Women's Singles (pre-quarterfinals), Sarah Mahboob (Wapda) Beat Rahat-Ul-Ain (Hec) 6-1 6-0; Shimza Naz (Hec) Beat Zara Afzal (Bal) 6-1 6-1; Amna Ali Qayyum (Army) Beat Yumna Malik (Sindh) 6-0 6-0; Zainab Ali Naqvi (Paf) Beat Latifa Yousofi (Bal) 6-2 6-1; Ushna Sohail (Wapda) Beat Zainab Ali Raja (Isb) 6-1 6-0; Labika Iqbal (Punjab) beat Kainat Ali (ISB) 7-5 6-2; Tahreem Yousaf (Sindh) w/o Mahin Aftab (Army); Sheeza Sajid (PAF) w,o Oreen (KP).

In Women Doubles (quarterfinals), Mehaq Khokhar, Esha Jawad (Wapad) Beat Zainab Ali Raja, Fatima Ali Raja (Isb) 6-0 6-0; Sarah Mahboob, Ushna Suhail (Wapda) Beat Tahreem Yousaf, Yuman Malik (Sindh) 6-0 6-0; Shimza Durab, Rahat-Uk-Ain (Hec) Beat Mehvish Chishtie, Kainat Ali (Isb) 6-4 6-2; Sheeza Sajid, Zainab Ali Naqvi (Paf) W,O Oreen ,Maryam (KP).