Hyderabad clinches Sindh Sports Board Kashmir Solidarity Boxing bout

NAWABSHAH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2021 ) :Hyderabad clinches Sindh Sports board Kashmir Solidarity Boxing Event with 9 gold and 6 silver medals while team of Mirpurkhas division stood runner up with 4 gold and 6 silver medals.

Shaheed Benazirabad with 3 gold and six silver medals managed to secure third place in front of the home crowd in the one day Boxing bout organized by Sindh Boxing Association in collaboration with the provincial Sports department on Saturday at Bilawal Bhutto Sports Complex in connection with Kashmir Solidarity Day.

Over 50 male and female boxers of different categories from Hyderabad, Mirpurkhas and Shaheed Benazirabad divisions besides female boxers of Karachi participated in the tournament. Sher Muhammad Rustam Baloch, Imran Munawar Ali, Salahuddin Yameen Shaikh and Aslam Pehlwani conducted the fights as referee judges.

In different male categories, Anas, Salman, Faraz Baloch, Musahaf, Aaqib Ali, Aafaque and Shaheen Shah of Hyderabad division; Hafeez, Sufian, Aman, Majid Ali, Nouman and Qambar Ali of Mirpurkhas division and Imran Baloch and Hunzla of Shaheed Benazirabad division claimed the gold medals.

In female bouts, Karachi's Infal defeated Aqsa from Mirpurkhas while another female boxer from Karachi, Gohar Taj, outclassed Hyderabad's Fatima.

Assistant Commissioner Nawabshah Sheraz Ali Laghari, Secretary Sindh Olympic Association Ahmed Ali Rajput, President Sindh Boxing Association Asghar Baloch, District Sports Coordinator Ali Nawaz Khalidi, Secretary Divisional Olympic Committee Hassan Askari, President Divisional Boxing Association SBA Khalilulah Brohi, Secretary Rana Wajid, Saleem Baloch, Zulfiqar Ali Zehri, Shabbir Chandio, Fida Hussain Dahri, personalities of sports field and spectators attended the prize distribution ceremony.