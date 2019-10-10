Hyderabad District Cricket Association ground Kohisar to be inaugurated tomorrow

The inauguration ceremony Hyderabad District Cricket Association ground Kohisar will be held on October 11 at about 2 p.m after Friday prayer.

HYDERABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2019 ) :The inauguration ceremony Hyderabad District Cricket Association ground Kohisar will be held on October 11 at about 2 p.m after Friday prayer.

A festival match will be played between Sindh Regimental XI and Commissioner XI.

The presidents and officials of all cricket clubs affiliated with the District Cricket Association have been invited to attend the ceremony, an official told APP.

Prize distribution ceremony will be held at about 5 p.m.