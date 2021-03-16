HYDERABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2021 ) :The management of Hyderabad Gymkhana has finalized all arrangements to organize Pakistan Day Men's Tennis Championship 2021 with participation of top ranked national players here from March 19, 2021.

The Chairman Organizing Committee and the Convener sports Hyderabad Gymkhana Dr. Zulfiqar Yousufani while addressing a news conference here on Tuesday informed that the championship which will start from March 19 to 23 is being organized in connection with Pakistan Day celebrations.

He informed that top ranked national players including Aqeel Khan, Muzzamil Murtaza, Mohammad Shoaib, Mohammad Abid, Heera Ashiq, Mudassir Murtaza, Yousuf Khalil, Barkatullah, Ejaz Khan, Israr Gull, Asadullah Khan, Imran Bhatti, Waqas Malak and Wild Card holder from Hyderabad Anas Khan have confirmed their participation in this championship.

The Championship carrying cash prize of Rs. 0.2 million will be held under auspices of Sindh Tennis Association and with the support of Pakistan Tennis Federation, he informed and added that the championship will be played on knock out basis and top two players will compete in the final.

Due to encouraging response from players, he informed that qualifying matches will take place on March 18, 2021 and two players will be selected for the main draw of the championship. The draw of qualifying round will be taken out tomorrow on March 17 at 4.30 p.m. at Hyderabad Gymkhana, he added.