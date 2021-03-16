UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hyderabad Gymkhana To Organize Pakistan Day Men's Championship

Muhammad Rameez 6 minutes ago Tue 16th March 2021 | 05:30 PM

Hyderabad Gymkhana to organize Pakistan Day Men's Championship

HYDERABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2021 ) :The management of Hyderabad Gymkhana has finalized all arrangements to organize Pakistan Day Men's Tennis Championship 2021 with participation of top ranked national players here from March 19, 2021.

The Chairman Organizing Committee and the Convener sports Hyderabad Gymkhana Dr. Zulfiqar Yousufani while addressing a news conference here on Tuesday informed that the championship which will start from March 19 to 23 is being organized in connection with Pakistan Day celebrations.

He informed that top ranked national players including Aqeel Khan, Muzzamil Murtaza, Mohammad Shoaib, Mohammad Abid, Heera Ashiq, Mudassir Murtaza, Yousuf Khalil, Barkatullah, Ejaz Khan, Israr Gull, Asadullah Khan, Imran Bhatti, Waqas Malak and Wild Card holder from Hyderabad Anas Khan have confirmed their participation in this championship.

The Championship carrying cash prize of Rs. 0.2 million will be held under auspices of Sindh Tennis Association and with the support of Pakistan Tennis Federation, he informed and added that the championship will be played on knock out basis and top two players will compete in the final.

Due to encouraging response from players, he informed that qualifying matches will take place on March 18, 2021 and two players will be selected for the main draw of the championship. The draw of qualifying round will be taken out tomorrow on March 17 at 4.30 p.m. at Hyderabad Gymkhana, he added.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Tennis Sports Pakistan Day Hyderabad March All From Top Million P

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid issues decisions on Dubai Raci ..

6 minutes ago

PTCL Gets Recognition for its Communication and So ..

20 minutes ago

89,746 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

21 minutes ago

UK to Invest in Enhancing Chinafacing Capabilities ..

22 minutes ago

PNCA to organize online 'Bethak'with legend on Pup ..

22 minutes ago

10 years on, Turkish charities helping war-wear Sy ..

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.