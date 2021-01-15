UrduPoint.com
Hyderabad Gymkhana To Organize Pakistan Women Squash Championship 2021

Muhammad Rameez 6 minutes ago Fri 15th January 2021 | 05:30 PM

Hyderabad Gymkhana to organize Pakistan Women Squash Championship 2021

HYDERABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2021 ) :The Hyderabad Gymkhana will organize three days long Pakistan Women Squash Championship 2021 here at its squash courts from January 17, 2021.

The top 16 women squash players will take part in the championship which carries cash prize of Rs. 0.1 million, informed Convener sports Hyderabad Gymkhana Zulfiqar Yousufani here on Friday.

Zulfiqar Yousufani who is acting the chairman of squash championship organizing committee with Engr. Saad Baloch, secretary, informed that national top ranked women squash players including Amna Fayaz (Army), Madiha Zafar (Army), Rushana Mehboob (ZTBL), Noor-ul-Huda (SNGPL), Zunab Khan (Army), Anum Mustafa (Sindh), Noorulain Ejaz (Punjab), Aiman Shahbaz (Punjab), Komal Khan (WAPDA), Kainat Amir (KPK), Ilsa Imran (Sindh), Fehmida Asim (Sndh), Hira Aqeel (KPK), Maira Hussain (KPK), Sibgha Arshad (Punjab) and Roshail Shaikh (Sindh) have confirmed their participation in the championship.

These top ranked players will receive the status of national celebrities and during the championship, they will be taken to historical places, markets, museum, bangle industry and other famous places of Hyderabad for visiti, Zulfiqar Yousufani informed.

He said Pakistan level championship is registered with the United Kingdom Professional Squash Association, Pakistan Squash Federation and Sindh Squash Association. The championship will be played on knocked out basis, he informed and added that Sindh Secretary for Sports and Youth Affairs Syed Imtiaz Ali Shah will inaugurate the championship on January 17 while the Commissioner Hyderabad Muhammad Abbas Baloch will be the chief guest at the prize distribution ceremony on January 19, 2021.

