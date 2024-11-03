Hyderabad stun Lahore Whites on third day of Quaid Trophy

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2024) A 10-wicket match by former Test fast bowler Bilawal Bhatti proved to be the cornerstone of Hyderabad’s six wickets victory over Lahore Whites on the third day of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy in Islamabad on Sunday.

Elsewhere, Rawalpindi defeated Azad Jammu and Kashmir by an innings and 144 runs in Rawalpindi, FATA beat Dera Murad Jamali by an innings and 129 runs in Sheikhupura and Karachi Whites overcame Multan by three wickets in Charsadda.

Bilawal followed up his four for 61 in the first innings with figures of 16-4-42-6 as Lahore Whites, starting at day three at 162 for five, were bowled out for 203. Needing 131 runs for their second successive win, Hyderabad achieved victory for the loss of four wickets with Muhammad Sadam top-scoring with 48.

In Sheikhupura, FATA’s Sameen Gul picked up five for 59 for match figures of seven for 133 as Dera Murad Jamali, trailing by 278 runs on the first innings, were bundled out for 149 to give FATA their first win by an innings and 129 runs.

In Charsadda, even contributions from Muhammad Ghazi Ghori (68), Saqib Khan (38), Jahanzaib Sultan (31) and Khurram Manzoor (27) helped Karachi Whites to defeat Multan by three wickets. Multan, after securing 90 runs first innings lead and starting the day at 62 for two, were dismissed for 125 with Rameez Aziz taking four for 23 and Mohammad Asghar and Mohammad Umar picking up three wickets each. That had set Karachi Whites 216 runs target, which they achieved for the loss of seven wickets in 42.3 overs.

Rawalpindi carved out their first win in the event by disposing off Azad Jammu and Kashmir by an innings and 144 runs.

AJK, starting the day at 92 for five and needing another 231 runs to make Rawalpindi bat again, were bowled out for 149. Shadab Khan, who took two for four in the first innings and scored 84 with the bat, grabbed three wickets for seven runs in the second innings, while Kashif Ali bagged three for 59.

Abbottabad’s Khayam Khan missed a century by four runs but his efforts put his side in a commanding position against Faisalabad at the National Ground in Islamabad. After securing 216 runs first innings lead, Abbottabad declared their second innings at 203 for eight to set 419 runs target. Faisalabad were 69 for two, needing another 350 runs for victory.

In Abbottabad, Peshawar had set Bahawalpur 344 runs target. After securing 22 runs first innings lead, Peshawar were dismissed for 321 following half-centuries by Iftikhar Ahmed (68), Maaz Sadaqat (65) and Mehran Ibrahim (55). Bahawalpur will resume their run-chase on Monday at seven for one.

Lahore Blues and Karachi Whites match at the Saeed sports City, Bedian in Lahore was evenly poised. Lahore Blues, after securing four runs first innings lead, were 42 for one in their second innings after dismissing the visitors for 209 that set a 206-run target. Lahore Whites need another 164 runs for an outright win.

Quetta were facing defeat against Sialkot when they were 108 for three at stumps, requiring another 95 runs to make their opponents to bat again. Earlier, Sialkot had resumed their first innings at 306 for four in reply to Quetta’s 263 and were dismissed for 439.