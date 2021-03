Hydri, city gymkhana, modern win matches

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2021 ) :Three more matches on Wednesday were decided in All Sindh Prof.Ejaz Ahmed Faruqi Invitation cricket Tournament at various grounds. The tournament is being organized by New Sangham CC with the permission of Pakistan Cricket board.

In the first match Hydri sports defeated Karachi Disable Cricket Club by 113 runs at KCCA Stadium. Hydri Sports 278 allout in 43.2 overs. Mohammad Adnan 139 with the help of 11 fours and three Sixes in 111 balls, Mohammad Noman 45, Waheed-ur-Rehmab 33.Javeed Ahmed 3/40, Haroon Rasheed 2/44, Malik Sher 2/51, said a statement.

Karachi Disable CC 165 allout in 37.4 overs. Umer Farooq 33, Haroon Rasheed 29, Arif Richard 26. Mohammad Adnan 2/21, Waheed-ur-Rehman 2/42, Arif 2/45. In the second match Modern Gymkhana beat Colony Gymkhana by 104 runs at Landhi Gymkhana ground.

Modern Gymkhana 342/6 in 45 overs. Salman Khan scored 98 runs, Noman Bahadur 55 , Naseer Ahmed 47 , Adeel Sikandar 39 notout, Arshid Iqbal 30. Mohammad Maaz 2/35, Naveed Zameer 2/60.

Colony Gymkhana 238 allout in 43.1 overs. Abdul Wasay 65 6x4, Naeem Anwar 33, Mohammad Maaz 32, Saeed Anwar 31.Farhan Ali 3/63, Ismail Khan 2/23, Naseer Ahmed 2/24.

In the third match of the day City Gymkhana defeated Hamdan Colts by 2 wickets at KCCA Stadium. Hamdan Colts 204 allout in 44.4 overs. Abdul Rehman 41, Atta-ur-Rehman 34, Mansoor Ali Khan 25, Anus Shoaib 23. Zaneer Khan 3/38, Danish Ali 2/21, Mohammad Yaseen 2/25.

City Gymkhana 208/8 in 39.1 overs. Mohammad Yaseen 77 6x4 3x6, Mohammad Jawaid 36, Mohammad Faiz 23, Salman 23. Atta-ur-Rehman 4/46, Abdul Rehman 2/43.