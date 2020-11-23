UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

'I Always Refused To Use Drugs': Shoaib Akhtar

Zeeshan Mehtab 5 minutes ago Mon 23rd November 2020 | 03:26 PM

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2020 ) :Former Test cricketer Shoaib Akhtar on Monday said he had always refused to use drugs to enhance performance in the game of cricket.

"When I started paying cricket I was told you can't bowl fast and to achieve good speed of 100 kmph I will have to use drugs.

But I have always refused to do so," he said while addressing the Anti Narcotics Forces' (ANF) annual drug burning ceremony.

The Rawalpindi Express revealed without naming that a world class Pakistani cricketer's career was destroyed just because of drugs. "Similarly Pakistani pacer Muhammad Amir was also cautioned before the tour of England but he was taken away by bad company," he said.

Speaking about indulging in healthy activities, he said the youth should take example from the Prime Minister Imran Khan who regularly does morning walk.

