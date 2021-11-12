“I and Waqar Younis have been through this,”: Wasim Akram defends Hasan Ali

(@FahadShabbir)

The former Pakistan captain says that they don’t want that the whole country should go after Hasan Ali.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 12th, 2021) Former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram came forward to defend pacer Hasan Ali whose mistake of dropping catch of Australian batsman Matthew Wade led him to secure Australia’s thrilling victory in the Twenty20 World cup semi-final.

Wasim Akram said that he faced the same situation and also Waqar Younis, and therefore, the whole country should not be after poor Hasan Ali now.

He said, “I have been through this, Waqar Younis has been through this and what we don’t want is that the whole country gets after poor Hasan Ali now,”.

He also said, “ In other countries, it’s just a game for people. Next day, you say well tried, bad luck, better luck next time, and move on,”.

Wasim Akram also said: “This situation is as tough for the players as it is for the fans. The players will go to their rooms, they’ll be quiet, they won’t talk to their families and the defeat will haunt them. As a nation, we don’t want to add fire to that fuel,”.

Hasan Ali gave 44 runs in four wicketsless overs and had to face in the dramatic closing stages of the see-saw match at the Dubai International Stadium.

Australia needed 22 runs off the second last over right that moment was Matthew’s catch was dropped and soon after that he hit three sixes in a row to complete an excellent chase against the tournament’s form side.