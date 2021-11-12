UrduPoint.com

“I And Waqar Younis Have Been Through This,”: Wasim Akram Defends Hasan Ali

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Fri 12th November 2021 | 12:16 PM

“I and Waqar Younis have been through this,”: Wasim Akram defends Hasan Ali

The former Pakistan captain says that they don’t want that the whole country should go after Hasan Ali.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 12th, 2021) Former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram came forward to defend pacer Hasan Ali whose mistake of dropping catch of Australian batsman Matthew Wade led him to secure Australia’s thrilling victory in the Twenty20 World cup semi-final.

Wasim Akram said that he faced the same situation and also Waqar Younis, and therefore, the whole country should not be after poor Hasan Ali now.

He said, “I have been through this, Waqar Younis has been through this and what we don’t want is that the whole country gets after poor Hasan Ali now,”.

He also said, “ In other countries, it’s just a game for people. Next day, you say well tried, bad luck, better luck next time, and move on,”.

Wasim Akram also said: “This situation is as tough for the players as it is for the fans. The players will go to their rooms, they’ll be quiet, they won’t talk to their families and the defeat will haunt them. As a nation, we don’t want to add fire to that fuel,”.

Hasan Ali gave 44 runs in four wicketsless overs and had to face in the dramatic closing stages of the see-saw match at the Dubai International Stadium.

Australia needed 22 runs off the second last over right that moment was Matthew’s catch was dropped and soon after that he hit three sixes in a row to complete an excellent chase against the tournament’s form side.

Related Topics

Pakistan Fire World Poor Wasim Akram Dubai Same Hasan Ali Cuban Peso Lucky Cement Limited

Recent Stories

SpaceX Crew-3 spacecraft docks to ISS

SpaceX Crew-3 spacecraft docks to ISS

6 minutes ago
 Int'l Diabates Day to be observe on Nov 14

Int'l Diabates Day to be observe on Nov 14

6 minutes ago
 DPO holds open katchehri

DPO holds open katchehri

6 minutes ago
 Automation of PSQCA to complete by March, ensure t ..

Automation of PSQCA to complete by March, ensure transparency: Shibli Faraz

6 minutes ago
 Brazil sees 188 daily COVID-19 deaths

Brazil sees 188 daily COVID-19 deaths

8 minutes ago
 India's COVID-19 tally rises to 34,414,186

India's COVID-19 tally rises to 34,414,186

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.