I-Day Inter Club Tug of War championship concludes

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2022 ) :Khyber Zalmi Club defeated Jamrud Wires by 2-1 in the final of Independence Day Inter-Club Tug-of-War tournament in Khyber district on Wednesday.

On this occasion, senior journalist Farhad Shinwari distributed prizes among the players.

Along with Imad Shinwari, Altaf Shinwari, Nisar Ahmad Shinwari, Provincial Tug of War Association President Taj Muhammad, Technical Officials Ejaz Muhammad, Atiqur Rehman, Uzair Muhammad, Ikram Khan, Muhammad Ali and others were present.

In connection with the event, Inter-Club Tug-of-War competitions were held in Khyber Jamrud district, in which eight teams participated.

In the first semi-final, Khyber Zalmi defeated Jamrud Wires 2-1, while in the second semi-final, Landikotal Tigers defeated Red stars by 2-0, while in the final, Khyber Zalmi won the trophy by defeating Landikotal Tigers by 2-1.

Taj Muhammad Khan said that the Provincial Tug-of-War is holding the fifth event in connection with the 75th Independence Day and three more such like events in connection with the Independence Day will be organized up till August 31, 2022.