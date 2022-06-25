UrduPoint.com

'I Didn't Know How I'd Come Back,' Says Serena

Zeeshan Mehtab Published June 25, 2022 | 08:47 PM

'I didn't know how I'd come back,' says Serena

Serena Williams admits that she didn't know how or when she would return to tennis but insisted retirement had not been on her agenda during her year-long absence

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2022 ) :Serena Williams admits that she didn't know how or when she would return to tennis but insisted retirement had not been on her agenda during her year-long absence.

"I didn't retire. I just needed to heal physically, mentally. I had no plans. I just didn't know when I would come back. I didn't know how I would come back," said the 40-year-old on Saturday.

The American star will return to singles action at Wimbledon next week for the first time since her tearful exit from the All England Club in the first round in 2021.

The seven-time Wimbledon champion is chasing a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam title.

However, her lengthy absence from the sport has seen her world ranking plummet to 1,204 in the world.

She needed a wildcard to play Wimbledon this year as she seeks a first major since capturing the Australian Open while pregnant in 2017.

Her last appearance at the All England Club ended after just six games when she was forced to quit her Centre Court opener against Aliaksandra Sasnovich.

Having made her debut in 1998, Williams said that she didn't want that heartbreaking exit to be her last memory of Wimbledon.

"It was a lot of motivation, to be honest. It was always something since the match ended that was always on my mind.

"Wimbledon was tough last year. I felt like I was injured for most of the year. Then I ripped my hamstring.

