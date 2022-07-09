UrduPoint.com

'I Didn't Think I'd Reach Second Week,' Says Wimbledon Champion

Muhammad Rameez Published July 09, 2022 | 10:46 PM

Newly crowned Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina said she feared she would not make the second week at the All England Club after beating Ons Jabeur in Saturday's final

Moscow-born Rybakina, who has represented Kazakhstan for the past four years, fought back to defeat the Tunisian 3-6, 6-2, 6-2.

"I did not expect to be in the second week of a Grand Slam at Wimbledon. To be a winner is just amazing. I don't have the words to say how happy I am," said the 23-year-old.

"I was super nervous before the match, during the match and I'm happy it's finished to be honest." The big-hitting Rybakina, ranked a modest 23 in the world, had never previously got beyond the last eight at a Slam before this Wimbledon.

"I want to congratulate Ons for a great match and everything you have achieved. I think you are an inspiration for everybody.

"I ran so much, I don't think I need to do fitness anymore.

" Jabeur was bidding to make history as the first African woman to win a Grand Slam singles title.

But after dominating the first set against a nervous Rybakina, her game fell apart, winning just four of the next 16 games.

"First of all I want to congratulate Elena and her team -- great job and she deserved this and hopefully next time it will be mine," said the world number two.

She then joked: "Elena stole my title but it's OK.

"I love this tournament so much and I feel really sad, but I'm trying to inspire many generations from my country. I hope they are listening."Rybakina's Croatian coach Stefano Vukov told the BBC that she has the potential to keep on winning.

"She is still raw in so many ways so it's a long process. We started working together at the smallest events and here we are winning Wimbledon. It's just the beginning," he said.

