'I Feel Good' Says Dupont On Return To France Team For Quarter-final

Zeeshan Mehtab Published October 13, 2023 | 06:19 PM

France captain Antoine Dupont said on Friday he is in perfect shape to start this weekend's Rugby World Cup quarter-final with South Africa weeks after undergoing surgery for a broken cheekbone

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2023) France captain Antoine Dupont said on Friday he is in perfect shape to start this weekend's Rugby World Cup quarter-final with South Africa weeks after undergoing surgery for a broken cheekbone.

The 26-year-old scrum-half has been out since September 21 with the injury and only returned to training this week handing the hosts a huge confidence boost for Sunday's game against the defending champions.

"I feel good. My recovery went well," a relaxed Dupont told reporters on Friday.

"I'm in full capacity of my means be that physical or mental to be ready for this match," he added.

Dupont suffered the injury against Namibia last month, spent a week at home recovering after the surgery before returning to the France set-up.

He resumed full contact training sessions this week.

"A World Cup is long I was lucky the injury happened early on," Dupont said.

"It was important for me to tick all the boxes before coming back," he added.

In preparation for the game Dupont trained wearing a head guard and will wear the protection for the game, following the doctors' advice.

"The surgeon wanted it, he proposed it, he did more than propose it," Dupont said.

"I tested it this week.

"It doesn't impact my vision or hearing," he added.

Since taking over after the last World Cup head coach Fabien Galthie has decided against making unnecessary changes from game to game, in a different approach to his predecessors.

Dupont starts instead of Maxime Lucu, the only change from their 60-7 thrashing of Italy last Friday.

The Toulouse half-back partners Matthieu Jalibert and regains the captain's armband from flanker Charles Ollivon.

First-choice hooker Julien Marchand remains sidelined with a hamstring problem with his club teammate Peato Mauvaka deputising once again.

Galthie has selected six forwards on his bench, with flanker Sekou Macalou being able to cover on the wing too.

"The presence of Sekou Macalou it's to be able to respond to different scenarios," Galthie said.

"To be able to conserve power and speed and be present in the air," he added.

France sailed through the pool stage with a perfect record of four wins from four matches including an impressive opening 27-13 victory over three-time champions New Zealand.

The Springboks by contrast suffered one defeat in the pool stage, losing 13-8 to world ranked number one side Ireland.

France (15-1)

Thomas Ramos; Damian Penaud, Gael Fickou, Jonathan Danty, Louis Bielle-Biarrey; Matthieu Jalibert, Antoine Dupont; Gregory Alldritt, Charles Ollivon Anthony Jelonch; Thibaud Flament, Cameron Woki; Uini Atonio, Peato Mauvaka, Cyril Baille

Replacements: Pierre Bourgarit, Reda Wardi, Dorian Aldegheri, Romain Taofifenua, Francois Cros, Sekou Macalou, Maxime Lucu, Yoram Moefana

Coach: Fabien Galthie (FRA)

