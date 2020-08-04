Pakistan's fast bowler Naseem Shah has a warning for England "I feel good when I see fear in the batsman's eyes, it motivates me to bowl even faster." Naseem Shah who is in England for the first time in his career with the seniors said "Learning from your own coaches and team-mates is vital, but I feel that watching the opposition bowlers and learning from them is almost equally as important." "I'll be observing the English bowlers very closely, to see how they bowl in home conditions

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2020 ) :Pakistan's fast bowler Naseem Shah has a warning for England "I feel good when I see fear in the batsman's eyes, it motivates me to bowl even faster." Naseem Shah who is in England for the first time in his career with the seniors said "Learning from your own coaches and team-mates is vital, but I feel that watching the opposition bowlers and learning from them is almost equally as important." "I'll be observing the English bowlers very closely, to see how they bowl in home conditions.

"I'm a big admirer of James Anderson who's been such a brilliant bowler for so long. You don't take hundreds of Test wickets without knowing what you are doing and to be around Anderson and have the opportunity to learn from him is something that I am not going to miss out on,"he said.

He believes in respecting the opposition but not fearing their abilities and is keen to leave England as someone both English fans and players will remember, inews.co.uk reported .

"Joe Root and Ben Stokes are two cricketers I rate highly, and it will be great to test myself against them, he says. "I respect good players, but I do not fear them.

"I will show them respect, but I will not let them dominate and I will not think that these guys are really good, world-class cricketers and that I should be concerned or worried about bowling to them.

"I want to leave England this summer having created an impression on the opposition batsmen and with the fans.At the moment, they won't know who I am, but hopefully by the end of the tour they will know all about me." "It was a difficult time for me in Australia," he says. "I was struggling to sleep and had to take sleeping tablets after the loss of my mother.

"She always prayed for my success and dreamt of seeing me play for Pakistan, but she never saw that happen which was tragic and heart-breaking. I think of her every time I take a wicket and thank her for her prayers and blessings." At the end of last year he took seven wickets in two home Test matches against Sri Lanka which followed the tour of Australia.

However, Naseem's talents really came to the fore during a Test match in Rawalpindi against Bangladesh in February. It was in that game he became the youngest man to take a Test match hat-trick, a moment that he particularly savoured.

"It was an incredible moment. The best thing about it was that it was in front of my countrymen at Rawalpindi.

"Pakistan has been starved of international cricket for many years and I hope it was a special moment for fans who were at the ground.

"I hope it's the first of many records I can break, but above all, it meant that I had helped my country towards victory." Bowling fast requires a special mindset given the immense physical and mental hurdles that need to be overcome. For Naseem, these challenges are exactly what attracts him to the art of fast bowling as he explained, "Only a fast-bowler can understand the mindset of another fast-bowler and appreciate the highs and lows.

"On those days when your rhythm is right, your body feels good, your run-up is smooth and the ball is just coming out nicely, you are on top of the world and there is no better feeling," he said .

"I always wanted to be a fast bowler and even in my school days, I loved to scare batsmen by bowling fast." The experience of playing county cricket is one that many greats of Pakistan cricket have attributed to their development in the past.

It therefore stands to reason that Naseem is looking at the upcoming tour as a way of impressing observers in England with a view to playing county cricket in the future.

"Looking back over the years many of the Pakistani fast-bowling greats have played county cricket and really benefited from it," he said. "Imran Khan, Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis are just some of the bowlers who have said that county cricket really helped them mature and improve and I would definitely like that opportunity at some point.

"I just need to manage my workload and not overdo it, but if the opportunity arose I would jump at it as I know it will definitely help in my development as a bowler," he added.