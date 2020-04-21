UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

‘I Had Killed Wasim Akram If He Would Have Asked Me For Spot-fixing’

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 1 minute ago Tue 21st April 2020 | 03:00 PM

‘I had killed Wasim Akram if he would have asked me for Spot-fixing’

Shoaib Akhtar says that Wasim Akram never asked him wrong things like spot-fixing and supported him in the beginning of his career.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 21st, 2020) Former pacer Shoaib Akhtar on Tuesday said that he had killed Wasim Akram or had spoiled his career if he would have approached him to get him involved in any spot-fixing.

He said, however, Wasim Akram never asked him such thing. He expressed these views in an interview which also went viral on social media.

“I wonder that why he was being blamed as he never talked even to me. He should have talked to me but he never,” said Shoaib Akhtar.

Shoaib Akhtar who is known as Rawalpindi Express said that he watches some old matches of 1990 and saw that Wasim Akram led Pakistan to win even those matches which apparently Pakistan was going to lose.

“He gave Pakistan victories in many number of matches which it was losing. And if Wasim Akram had asked him for spot-fixing he would have taken his life or spoiled his career but he never talked such things ever,” said the former fast bowler.

He also thanked Wasim Akram for supporting him in the beginning of his career.

Akhtar also apologized from Wasim Akram for not making him call to appreciate him over his excellent performance in old matches he wanted on tv.

Shoaib Akhar played 46 Test and 163 One-Day International matches and claiming 178 and 247 wickets in both formats respectively.

Related Topics

Pakistan Social Media Wasim Akram Rawalpindi National University TV From

Recent Stories

UAE Defence official, French Armed Forces Minister ..

1 minute ago

Date of OPEC+ Monitoring Committee Talks Remains U ..

2 minutes ago

Kremlin Says Saw Reports on Kim's Medical Treatmen ..

2 minutes ago

COVID-19 Likely to Affect Humanitarian Aid Deliver ..

11 seconds ago

Al Bowardi, Singaporean official discuss ways to c ..

16 minutes ago

Video showing Mushtaq Ahmad home floor goes viral ..

19 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.