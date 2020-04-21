‘I had killed Wasim Akram if he would have asked me for Spot-fixing’

(@fidahassanain)

Shoaib Akhtar says that Wasim Akram never asked him wrong things like spot-fixing and supported him in the beginning of his career.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 21st, 2020) Former pacer Shoaib Akhtar on Tuesday said that he had killed Wasim Akram or had spoiled his career if he would have approached him to get him involved in any spot-fixing.

He said, however, Wasim Akram never asked him such thing. He expressed these views in an interview which also went viral on social media.

“I wonder that why he was being blamed as he never talked even to me. He should have talked to me but he never,” said Shoaib Akhtar.

Shoaib Akhtar who is known as Rawalpindi Express said that he watches some old matches of 1990 and saw that Wasim Akram led Pakistan to win even those matches which apparently Pakistan was going to lose.

“He gave Pakistan victories in many number of matches which it was losing. And if Wasim Akram had asked him for spot-fixing he would have taken his life or spoiled his career but he never talked such things ever,” said the former fast bowler.

He also thanked Wasim Akram for supporting him in the beginning of his career.

Akhtar also apologized from Wasim Akram for not making him call to appreciate him over his excellent performance in old matches he wanted on tv.

Shoaib Akhar played 46 Test and 163 One-Day International matches and claiming 178 and 247 wickets in both formats respectively.