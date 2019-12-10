UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

'I Have Questions': Russian High-jump Star Lasitskene Slams Officials

Zeeshan Mehtab 56 seconds ago Tue 10th December 2019 | 07:54 PM

'I have questions': Russian high-jump star Lasitskene slams officials

One of Russia's top athletes, three-time world champion high jumper Mariya Lasitskene, on Tuesday called sports officials to account after her country was banned for four years from international competition

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2019 ) :One of Russia's top athletes, three-time world champion high jumper Mariya Lasitskene, on Tuesday called sports officials to account after her country was banned for four years from international competition.

In her open letter published by Championat.com sports website, Lasitskene, a longtime critic of Russian sports officials, demanded to know who has been punished over the country's doping scandal and the fact that she cannot compete under the Russian flag.

Lasitskene missed the 2016 Rio Olympics because of the doping crisis and had threatened to leave Russia so as not to miss the Tokyo Olympics in 2020.

"The Russian flag was taken from me at the end of 2015," the 26-year-old wrote, calling herself "an athlete who has a lot of questions".

"Have we done an internal investigation? Who was punished?" Lasitskene said.

"Why is our athletics still using banned substances, and coaches of athletes caught doping are still working while officials in charge are falsifying official documents?" The World Anti-Doping Agency on Monday banned Russia for four years from major global sporting events including the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and the 2022 World Cup in Qatar over manipulated doping data, prompting an angry response from President Vladimir Putin.

Many Russian officials have blamed "anti-Russian hysteria" for the ban.

Lasitskene, who hails from the Russian Caucasus and won gold at the 2015, 2017 and the 2019 World Championships, has previously called on the head of Russia's Athletics Federation to resign.

She has also complained that it was psychologically hard to compete as a neutral.

Some of her supporters have suggested on Instagram that she quit Russia and take up a different citizenship, but Lasitskene on Monday said she did not plan to obtain a new passport.

She said Russian athletics was in poor shape and lamented that nobody was being held accountable.

"I'd like to know, what have the sports ministry and the Russian Olympic Committee done to protect me personally?" she said.

"You created so many commissions but I cannot find any reports of their accomplishments," she added.

"Who is at fault? And who will return to me what I have lost?"

Related Topics

World Scandal Sports Poor Russia Threatened Qatar Tokyo Vladimir Putin Citizenship 2017 2016 2015 2019 2020 Gold Olympics From Top Instagram

Recent Stories

Rawalpindi Cantonment Board removes 2249 tonnes wa ..

50 seconds ago

Chief Minister condoles death of Col (r) Muhammad ..

51 seconds ago

Performance of district Overseas Pakistanis Commis ..

53 seconds ago

Russian court sentences 11 for Saint Petersburg bo ..

55 seconds ago

Russia, Laos Begin Laros-2019 Tank Drills - Easter ..

7 minutes ago

Entire nation to fight war for Kashmir's freedom: ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.