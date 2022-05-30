UrduPoint.com

'I Know Every Match Could Be My Last', Says Nadal

Zeeshan Mehtab Published May 30, 2022 | 08:30 AM

'I know every match could be my last', says Nadal

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2022 ) :Rafael Nadal admitted Sunday that his injury-hit career has forced him to contemplate that "every match I play here could be my last".

The 35-year-old Spaniard made the French Open quarter-finals for the 16th time with an epic 3-6, 6-3, 6-2, 3-6, 6-3 victory over Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime in a match which lasted four hours and 21 minutes.

It was only the third time in his 17-year, 112-match career in Paris that Nadal had been stretched to five sets.

For his troubles, he will meet world number one Novak Djokovic for the 10th time at Roland Garros and 59th overall in a rivalry stretching back to 2006.

Nadal arrived in Paris unsure if he would be able to take part after suffering a recurrence in Rome of a chronic foot injury which has plagued him for large parts of his career.

Last year, he missed Wimbledon, the Olympics and the US Open to recover.

"I know my situation, and I accept it. I can't complain much. I am in the quarter-finals of Roland Garros. Two weeks and a half ago, I didn't know if I would be able to be here," said Nadal who won the first of his 13 French Open titles on debut in 2005.

"So just enjoying the fact that I am here for one more year. And being honest, every match that I play here, I don't know if it's going to be my last match here in Roland Garros in my tennis career.

"That's my situation now. Of course I went through a tough process again with my foot, so I don't know what can happen in the near future with my career."

Related Topics

Tennis World Canada Paris Rome Rafael Nadal Sunday Olympics Wimbledon US Open

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 May 2022

24 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 29th May 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 29th May 2022

24 hours ago
 President visits paintings exhibition in Islamabad ..

President visits paintings exhibition in Islamabad

1 day ago
 Retiere's late try sees La Rochelle beat Leinster ..

Retiere's late try sees La Rochelle beat Leinster to win European Champions Cup

1 day ago
 Nation marks Youm-e-Takbeer with pride, renewed ze ..

Nation marks Youm-e-Takbeer with pride, renewed zeal to confront challenges with ..

1 day ago
 Swiatek racks up 31st straight win as French Open ..

Swiatek racks up 31st straight win as French Open seeds scattered

1 day ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.