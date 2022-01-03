UrduPoint.com

I Learned A Lot From Professor: Babar Azam

Pakistani skipper Babar Azam believes a memorable career has come to an end in the form of former all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez saying he had learned a lot from the Sargodha-born-cricket nicknamed Professor

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2022 ) :Pakistani skipper Babar Azam believes a memorable career has come to an end in the form of former all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez saying he had learned a lot from the Sargodha-born-cricket nicknamed Professor.

Former Skipper and veteran all-rounder Hafeez retired from international cricket on Monday, however, said to continue playing Pakistan Super League (PSL) and other cricket leagues.

Hafeez, announced his retirement from international cricket 18 years after making his debut in Sharjah against Zimbabwe on April 3, 2003. Hafeez has represented Pakistan in 55 Tests, 218 ODIs and 115 Twenty20s scoring 3,652, 6,614 and 2,440 runs in three formats, respectively.

The prolific batter Babar Azam took to twitter and said, "A memorable career comes to an end. I have learnt a lot from @mhafeez22 bhai and his experiences. Thank you for your guidance along the time we shared on the field. Happy retirement, professor." Besides Babar, the whole cricket fraternity came to wish a happy retirement to the Professor. Former English county cricketer Alan Wilkins tweeted, "Hafeez, you have been a flag-bearer for Pakistan Cricket over the years you have worn your country's shirt. Pride in the badge, pride in your own performance and maintaining the highest codes of honour in the game. Your presence will be missed by @TheRealPCB #Hafeez." "Pakistan's best Allrounder Mohammad Hafeez announced retirement from international cricket, ending a career that spanned over 18 years. @MHafeez22," former Pakistani skipper Rashid Latif tweeted.

"Happy retirement from international cricket @MHafeez22 bhai. It has always been a pleasure being around you on and off the field. Thank you for all your wonderful services for Pakistan. Best wishes for the future endeavours," Pakistani cricketer Imam ul Haq said.

Pakistani pacer Umar Gul tweeted, "We started our career together and since that day, i have known u to be one of the most kindest and straightforward person. U have given so much to the world of cricket during these years n we will surely miss watchn u play for Pakistan. Wishing u prosperity ahead. @MHafeez22." Pakistani women cricket Bismah Maroof said, "Mubarak to @MHafeez22 bhai on an amazing international career and all your services for. Wishing you all the best for your second innings. #legend." "Farewell @MHafeez22 bhai from international cricket. Congratulations on an amazing career. Wishing you the very best of luck in this new chapter of your life. Stay blessed," Pakistani spinner Shadab Khan said.

Pakistani wicket-keeper batter Kamran Akmal tweeted, "Oye Ustaada @MHafeez22 great international career MaShAllah. You have been an outstanding player & a team mate. Thank you for serving Pakistan cricket. All the very best for future Happy Retirement Ustaad G!"Pakistani cricket Usman Khan Shinwari said, "Hafeez bhai announced retirement from international cricket Thank you for your services Hafeez bhai Allah khush rakhy Apko Ap ne Kai mouqo pe pakistan ka Naam buland KIA Allah Mazeed Taraqia Atta kry Ameen @MHafeez22."

