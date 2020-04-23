UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

I Need Chance To Serve Pak Cricket: Former Captain Saleem Malik

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 hours ago Thu 23rd April 2020 | 12:20 AM

I need chance to serve Pak cricket: former captain Saleem Malik

Former Pakistan Cricket captain , Salim Malik has said that he needs a chance to serve county's cricket like other players who were punished in match or spot fixing but later got back in the game

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2020 ):Former Pakistan Cricket captain , Salim Malik has said that he needs a chance to serve county's cricket like other players who were punished in match or spot fixing but later got back in the game.

"I should be given a chance to resume cricket and I am ready to coach at any level if Pakistan Cricket Board assigns me responsibility to groom fresh blood ", he said here on Wednesday.

He pointed out that a court gave him a clean chit in 2008 after he was banned for life and there was no legal or any restriction on him from any quarter not to serve county's cricket.

He said pace bowler, Muhammad Aamir, former Pakistan captain , Salman Butt and now the test batsman, Sharjeel Khan have been given a chance to serve Pak cricket and they got their re-entry into the game by playing in different editions of the Pakistan Super League.

"Subsequently Aamir represented the national team and still he is part of Pak ODI and T20 squads whereas Salman and Sharjeel played in the fifth edition of PSL.

" Likewise I also deserve a chance to re-start cricket in the role of a coach based on my expertise and standing in the game", said the former stylish batsman adding "despite clearance by the court , I do not know why I am being overlooked by the Pakistan Cricket Board as I am ready for coaching at any level ".

He appealed to the Chairman, PCB, Ehsan Mani to look into his case to providehim a chance to serve the national cricket.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket T20 PCB Spot Fixing Pakistan Super League Sharjeel Khan From Coach Blood Pace (Pakistan) Limited Court

Recent Stories

Saudi Arabia announces 1,141 new COVID-19 cases, 5 ..

1 hour ago

Islamic Development Bank offers financing support ..

1 hour ago

Etihad continues to progress sustainable initiativ ..

2 hours ago

UAE announces rise in COVID-19 recoveries to 1,546 ..

2 hours ago

Mansour bin Zayed chairs meeting of Higher Committ ..

2 hours ago

Dubai welcomes unwanted cruise liners at sea amid ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.