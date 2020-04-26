UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

I Really Enjoy Babar Azam's Batting, Manjrekar

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Sun 26th April 2020 | 07:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2020 ) :Indian cricket commentator and former batsman Sanjay Manjrekar has said that he is following Pakistan star batsman Babar Azam's career since the time he performed in the Test series in Down Under, last year.

"Babar Azam is somebody I really enjoying [while watching his body]. He has scored four Test hundreds in the last five matches.

This is the beauty of Test cricket that when a person plays like that in Test cricket and scores a 100 and a 90 in Australia, then he comes to limelight," Manjrekar said while revealing who were his current favourite players in a YouTube conversation with former Pakistan captain Ramiz Raja.

The 25-year-old Babar has so far played 26 Test matches for Pakistan, scoring 1850 runs at an impressive average of 45.12.

Manjreker also heaped praises and India skipper Virat Kohli stating that for his attitude towards cricket was very positive.

