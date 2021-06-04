UrduPoint.com
‘I Try To Hit 100 Sixes A Day During The Practice’

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 6 minutes ago Fri 04th June 2021 | 03:40 PM

Uncapped Azam Khan who has recently been included in the Pakistan T20I squad for England and West Indies tours says he is feeling motivated because of the people’s appreciation.

“I’m doing a different practice. Three days of hitting while three days of maneuvering the ball. I try to hit 100 sixes in a day during the practice,” said the player while talking to a local tv on Friday.

The 22-year old player has also been included in the Pakistan T20I squad for England and West Indies tours.

He said he was receiving appraisal for his batting now days despite that he was strongly criticized for his batting.

“I faced a lot of criticism a year ago and hard working changed his perception. Now people are praising and I feel motivated and try to meet the expectation of the fans,” he added.

Azam Khan is the son of former Pakistan skipper Moin Khan.

