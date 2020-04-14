South Africa's pacer Dale Steyn has admitted to "underestimating" Pakistan's star-batsman Babar Azam's batting ability during the side's Test tour to South Africa in 2018

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2020 ) :South Africa's pacer Dale Steyn has admitted to "underestimating" Pakistan's star-batsman Babar Azam's batting ability during the side's Test tour to South Africa in 2018.

Steyn hailed the classy batsman for his aggressive approach and to becoming one of the top batsmen, Geo Super reported on Tuesday.

In the tour against the Proteas in Centurion, Babar smashed 10 boundaries from 31 deliveries in the first innings while adding another five boundaries off 29 balls in the second innings.

"I love the fact that Babar came out and played with that aggressive mindset. I know I bowled like five half-volleys in a row to give him that opportunity to get onto that role. I think I probably underestimated his ability," Steyn was quoted, as saying.

"He has now gone on to make a billion runs since then. When we face off next time, it is going to be back to zero. The past won't matter. It's really nice that he has gone on to be as good as he is," he added.