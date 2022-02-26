LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2022 ) :Afghanistan ace spinner of Lahore Qalandars' Rashid Khan said on Saturday that he would not be available to represent his team in the Pakistan Super League 7 (PSL-7) final due to his 'national duty'.

Rashid clarified in response to the reports circulating on the media that he would be available for his team in the ultimate showdown against Multan Sultans on Sunday.

The right-arm spinner left the PSL franchise on February 20 to join his national squad for the ODI and T20I series against Bangladesh. He performed well in the event taking 13 wickets in nine matches.

Rashid Khan on Twitter said, "It would've been great to be part of Lahore Qalandars and play alongside lads in the PSL T20 final."He extended his best wishes to Lahore Qalandars' skipper Shaheen Afridi, Sameen Rana and the entire team and it's management.