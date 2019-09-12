UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

'I Would Be Thrilled If Neymar Came Back,' Says Barcelona's Messi

Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Thu 12th September 2019 | 04:25 PM

'I would be thrilled if Neymar came back,' says Barcelona's Messi

Barcelona captain Lionel Messi would be "thrilled" if Neymar returned to the Catalan side but insisted they could still win trophies without the Brazilian

Barcelona, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2019) :Barcelona captain Lionel Messi would be "thrilled" if Neymar returned to the Catalan side but insisted they could still win trophies without the Brazilian.

In an interview with the Catalan newspaper Sport this week, Messi said the return of Neymar, who was at Barca from 2013 and 2017 when he left for Paris Saint-Germain, could only strengthen the Spanish champions.

"I would be thrilled if Neymar came back," said the Argentine.

"I understand that not everyone agrees. That's normal after everything that happened around Ney, the way in which he left, the way he abandoned us.

"But when you look at the sporting angle, for me Neymar is one of the best players in the world and obviously would improve our chances of getting the results we want." The summer transfer window saw an on-off soap opera surrounding the 27-year-old's apparent desire to leave PSG, who paid a world record 222 million Euros ($264 million at the time) in 2017, with Barcelona and Real Madrid both linked.

Ultimately he stayed in the French capital, at least for the time being.

"I am not disappointed," said Messi. "I would have liked it if he had come and been with us but, as I have said, we have an exceptional squad to challenge for every title, even without him." Messi denied reports he had used his influence to try and force the Barcelona board to push through the deal.

"Here, it is not me that gives the orders," he said. "We never said that he had to be brought in. We didn't make any demands.""I don't know if the club (Barcelona) wanted it to happen. What I do know is that Neymar really wanted it. But I understand it is very difficult to negotiate with PSG."Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu said on Friday Neymar "did everything" to force through a return to the Camp Nou in the close season, but his club could "not meet" the French champions' demands.

Related Topics

World Barcelona Turkish Lira 2017 From Best Real Madrid PSG Million

Recent Stories

NMC issues circular on electoral campaigns on medi ..

1 minute ago

Netanyahu Says Russia Trip Aims at Continuing Coop ..

2 minutes ago

ATC adjourns Rawal lake poison mixing case hearing ..

2 minutes ago

EU Court Decision on OPAL Pipeline to Impact EU-Ru ..

2 minutes ago

Magistrate imposes fine on profiteers

2 minutes ago

Market rates of bullion in Multan

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.