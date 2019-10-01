UrduPoint.com
IAA To Arrange Athletics Trails On Oct 2 For Selecting Islamabad Team

Zeeshan Mehtab 5 minutes ago Tue 01st October 2019 | 04:31 PM

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2019 ) :Islamabad Athletics Association (IAA) will arrange Athletics Trials at Jinnah Stadium near Abpara Market on October 02 (Wednesday) for selection of Athletic team comprising over both men and women participants for performing in National Games to be organized at Peshawar.

General Secretary, Islamabad Athletics Association, Professor Mumtaz-ul-Haq told APP that the coaching training camp will be arranged at Pakistan sports Complex soon after the selection of Islamabad team of Athletics.

He urged the youth fond of athletics to participate in the trials taking benefit of this opportunity.

