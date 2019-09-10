UrduPoint.com
IAAF Clears 11 Russian Athletes To Compete Internationally In Neutral Status

Muhammad Rameez 6 minutes ago Tue 10th September 2019 | 02:10 PM

IAAF Clears 11 Russian Athletes to Compete Internationally in Neutral Status

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2019) Eleven Russian athletes have been allowed to participate in international competitions under a neutral status as the Russian national federation is still suspended, the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) said Tuesday.

"The IAAF Doping Review board has agreed that the applications of 11 Russian athletes have met the exceptional eligibility criteria to compete in international competition as neutral athletes in 2019 under competition Rule 22.1A(b) while the Russian national federation (RusAF) remains suspended," the IAAF said in a press release.

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

