IAAF Congress Extends Suspension of Russian Athletics Federation - Reports

The Congress of the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) supported Monday's decision of the IAAF Taskforce to extend the suspension of the Russian Athletics Federation (RusAF), French newspaper L'Equipe reported on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2019) The Congress of the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) supported Monday's decision of the IAAF Taskforce to extend the suspension of the Russian Athletics Federation (RusAF), French newspaper L'Equipe reported on Wednesday.

At the IAAF Congress, which was held in Doha, its members supported the extension of the RusAF suspension in a 164-30 vote.

The RusAF has been suspended by the IAAF since November 2015 when the World Anti-Doping Agency found evidence through the Independent Commission of alleged state-sponsored doping and cover-ups.

Thirty Russian athletes will compete with a neutral status in the IAAF World Championships, which will begin in Doha on Friday, after receiving individual clearance from the IAAF.