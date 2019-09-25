UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IAAF Congress Extends Suspension Of Russian Athletics Federation - Reports

Muhammad Rameez 5 minutes ago Wed 25th September 2019 | 06:15 PM

IAAF Congress Extends Suspension of Russian Athletics Federation - Reports

The Congress of the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) supported Monday's decision of the IAAF Taskforce to extend the suspension of the Russian Athletics Federation (RusAF), French newspaper L'Equipe reported on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2019) The Congress of the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) supported Monday's decision of the IAAF Taskforce to extend the suspension of the Russian Athletics Federation (RusAF), French newspaper L'Equipe reported on Wednesday.

At the IAAF Congress, which was held in Doha, its members supported the extension of the RusAF suspension in a 164-30 vote.

The RusAF has been suspended by the IAAF since November 2015 when the World Anti-Doping Agency found evidence through the Independent Commission of alleged state-sponsored doping and cover-ups.

Thirty Russian athletes will compete with a neutral status in the IAAF World Championships, which will begin in Doha on Friday, after receiving individual clearance from the IAAF.

Related Topics

World Russia Vote Doha November Congress 2015 From

Recent Stories

Ambassador of Japan expresses condolences and symp ..

5 minutes ago

Gold rates in Hyderabad gold market on Wednesday 2 ..

5 minutes ago

Vice Chancellor Sindh University inspects developm ..

5 minutes ago

Hands-on training for cops to improve DNA related ..

5 minutes ago

Swedish Authorities Detain Captain Who Ran Ship Ag ..

10 minutes ago

Decision on Dar's wife plea reserved regarding own ..

37 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.