Ian Bishop all-praise for Pak batter Muneeba Ali

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2023 ) :Former West Indies cricketer, Ian Bishop, has lauded batter Muneeba Ali, for becoming the first Pakistani woman, to score a century in the T20I format.

Muneeba Ali's century powered Pakistan to a 70-run victory over Ireland for their first win of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023.

The wicketkeeper-batter became the first Pakistani woman to hit a hundred in a T20I to propel her side to 165 for five. Muneeba played a 102 run-knock from 68 balls to help Pakistan reach 165-5 in 20 overs.

The left-hander now has the highest individual score for Pakistan Women in T20 internationals. It is also the highest individual score for any batter in this World Cup so far. Muneeba was only the sixth woman in the world to score a century in T20 World Cup history.

Meanwhile, Former West Indies cricketer, Ian Bishop, in a tweet on Tuesday, praised Muneeba's achievement. "Muneeba Ali. All of Pakistan should and will be proud," Bishop tweeted.