Ian Bishop lauds inclusion of Haider Ali in England tour

Former West Indies cricketer Ian Bishop says the timing for selection the 19-year old player is perfect.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 13rd, 2020) Former West Indies Cricketer Ian Bishop lauded the decision of Pakistan Cricket board (PCB) regarding inclusion of emerging batsman Haider Ali for Pakistan tour of England here on Saturday.

Taking to Twitter, popular commentator said the timing is perfect to select the 19-year old. He expressed these views in response to recent decision of the PCB.

He also lauded the presence of Misbah-ul-Haq and Waqar Younis in the dressing room.

Bishop tweeted: “I doubt anyone who saw Haider Ali in the ICC U19 CWC had any doubt he would play int cricket.

With Younis and Misbah & Babar around the timing is perfect. They can insulate him from the pressure and expectation and give him a few years to grow,”.

English batsman Tom Banton also congratulated Haider on his first international call-up

Haider emerged as brilliant player during his performance in the ICC U19 World Cup in South Africa earlier this year. His performance in unfinished Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020 was excellent, scoring 239 runs in nine matches at a strike-rate of over 158 for Peshawar Zalmi.