IAP Islamabad beat Peshawar Chapter in FF Steel Friendly Cricket match

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2023 ) :The team of Institute Architects Pakistan (IAP) Islamabad Chapter defeated its Peshawar Chapter in a friendly match played here at Hayatabad Cricket Stadium with FF Steel, one of the leading and fastest-growing steel manufacturers of Pakistan extended support for sponsoring the event.

Batting first Islamabad Chapter piled up a good target and restricted Peshawar Chapter to a low score, thus winning the match.

Institute of Architects Pakistan (Peshawar Chapter) and Islamabad Chapter players show great enthusiasm during the match wherein FF Steel showed great commitment to being the main sponsor and a participant in arranging a friendly cricket match between the Institute of Architects Pakistan (IAP) (Peshawar Chapter vs Islamabad Chapter) at Hayatabad sports Complex (HSC) to cultivate long-term relations of the company with our stakeholders i.e., Architects.

The audience was captivated by the spectacular performance of both team players.

Both teams displayed remarkable talent and passion in the match and put up a fierce fight.

"We applaud all the Architects for their valuable contribution to this friendly cricket match stated by chief guest of the ceremony Chairman FF Steel Nauman Wazir Khattak in his remarks.

The Chairman of the IAP Peshawar and Islamabad Chapters, Imran Khalil and Fawad Sohail expressed their gratitude and appreciation for FF Steel's partnership and sponsorship in orchestrating and facilitating this event.

They also acknowledged the generosity of FF Steel for providing them with a platform to engage in a healthy activity that boosts their physical fitness and mental health.

The company's culture has always focused on promoting and fostering professional excellence and looking forward to sponsoring similar events in the upcoming days for its stakeholders with an aim to encourage growth and development.