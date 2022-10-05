UrduPoint.com

IBA Allows Russian, Belarusian Boxers To Compete Under National Flags

Muhammad Rameez Published October 05, 2022 | 05:41 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2022) The International Boxing Association (IBA) announced Wednesday that Russian and Belarusian athletes would be allowed to return to the ring and compete under their national flags.

This reverses the IBA board of directors' March 4 decision to bar Russian and Belarusian boxers from international competitions over the conflict in Ukraine. Ukrainian boxers were allowed to compete starting Tuesday.

"Both Russian and Belarus teams will be able to perform under their flags, and the national anthems will be played in case they win a gold medal," the statement read.

IBA said it believed that politics should not have any influence on sports and referred to its obligation to ensure equal treatment towards athletes, regardless of their nationality and residence. The technical officials of Russia and Belarus will also be back in the competitions.

