UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ibrahim Scores A Century For Balochistan, Ammad And Haris Pick Five-wicket Hauls On The Third Day Of National U19 Three Day Tournament

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 17th October 2019 | 08:31 PM

Ibrahim scores a century for Balochistan, Ammad and Haris pick five-wicket hauls on the third day of National U19 three day Tournament

Mohammad Ibrahim scored a century for Balochistan against Central Punjab, while Ammad Butt and Haris Javed took five wickets for Central Punjab and Southern Punjab, respectively on the third day of the third round of National U19 three-day tournament on Thursday, as both matches ended in a draw

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2019) Mohammad Ibrahim scored a century for Balochistan against Central Punjab, while Ammad Butt and Haris Javed took five wickets for Central Punjab and Southern Punjab, respectively on the third day of the third round of National U19 three-day tournament on Thursday, as both matches ended in a draw.

At Jinnah Stadium in Sialkot, Balochistan in their second innings were dismissed for 166 in 62 overs. Mohammad Ibrahim scored an unbeaten 161-ball 105 with 21 fours.

For Central Punjab, Ammad Butt was the most successful bowler with five for 40 in 15 overs

Chasing 147 to win the match, Central Punjab could score only 85 for three in 13 overs, when stumps were drawn. Khalil ur Rehman top-scored with 36 off 39 balls and included five fours.

Balochistan’s Jahangir Khan grabbed two wickets for 24 in four overs.

In the second match of the day, resuming their second innings on 77 for three Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were bowled out for 188 in 66.5 overs against Southern Punjab at KRL Stadium in Rawalpindi. Nasir Faraz top-scored with 60, while Saqib Jamil chipped in with a 120-ball 57 and hit eight fours.

Chasing 192 to win the match, Southern Punjab were on the verge of losing the match, but Qamar Riaz who came to bat number eight scored 10 off 49 balls and secure a draw.

At stumps, Southern Punjab were eight for 125 in 44 overs. Basit Ali top-scored 43 off 64 balls and struck eight fours.

For Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Aamir Khan and Mohammad Ali took three wickets apiece.

Scores in brief:

Balochistan U19 v Central Punjab U19, Jinnah Stadium, Sialkot

Balochistan U19 358-7, 83 overs (Mohammad 104, Ubaid Ullah 61, Mohammad Ibrahim 53; Ali Mustafa 3-75, Qasim Akram 2-71) and 166 all-out, 62 overs (Mohammad Ibrahim 105 not out; Ammad Butt 5-40)

Central Punjab U19 370-8, 83 overs (Saad Bin Athar 108, Bilal Munir 64, Qasim Akram 64; Mohammad Junaid 4-115) and 85-3, 13 overs (Khalil-ur-Rehman 36, Saad Bin Athar 32; Jahangir Khan 2-24)

Result: Match drawn

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa U19 v Southern Punjab U19, KRL Stadium, Rawalpindi

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa U19 270 all-out, 72.3 overs (Saqib Jamil 65, Talha Roshan 65; Mohammad Zahid 5-64) and 188 all-out, 66.5 overs (Nasir Faraz 60, Saqib Jamil 57; Haris Javed 5-47)

Southern Punjab 267 all-out, 83 overs (Basit Ali 82, Mohammad Asif 58; Haris Khan 3-76, Saqib Jamil 2-23, Mohammad Ali 2-75) and 125-8, 44 overs ( Basit Ali 43; Mohammad Ali 3-18, Aamir Khan 3-43)

Result: Match drawn

Related Topics

Century Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Aamir Khan Rawalpindi Nasir Sialkot

Recent Stories

PCB clarifies comments on Ahmed Shehzad and Umar A ..

21 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler launches German edition of &#039;Bib ..

49 minutes ago

Kuwait&#039;s archaeological history showcased in ..

1 hour ago

Assad Vows to Counter Turkish Aggression in Northe ..

9 minutes ago

Portugal welcome Brexit deal between Britain, EU

9 minutes ago

Only 3 centres, functional for rehabilitation of 4 ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.