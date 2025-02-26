Ibrahim Zadran hits 100* to propel Afghanistan to 200-4 in 37.2 overs against England

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2025) Ibrahim Zadran hit a fluent 100 not out to propel Afghanistan to 200 in 37.2 overs against England in an all-important tie of the Champions Trophy 2025 at the Gaddafi stadium on Wednesday afternoon.

Zadran’s sixth career century is the first against England in 35 ODIs while it is the 10th century of the ongoing Champions Trophy 2025. Zadran’s century included six boundaries and three 6s.

Zadran found a worthy partner in all-rounder Azmatullah Omarzai 39 (23) who was involved in a 60* run partnership after a 103 (124) run partnership with captain Hashmatullah Shahidi 40 (67).

Ibrahim Zadran and Hashmatullah Shahidi helped Afghanistan reach 140 in the 30th over of their innings against England in an all-important fixture of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 at the Gaddafi stadium on Wednesday afternoon.

Zardran and Shahidi got together when Afghanistan were in a point of bother after losing three wickets in 9th over of the innings as they decided to bat first on winning the toss. The two batters did the repair work after the early damage and took the team to a safer territory with eyes on 250 plus total.

Earlier, Jofra Archer inspired English pace attack put brakes on the Afghanistan batting machine as he claimed three wickets off his five overs and restricted Afghanistan to 37-3 in the first powerplay of the match at the Gaddafi stadium here on Wednesday afternoon.

Jofra Archer bowled with pace and precision to claim the scalps of the top three Afghanistan batters including Rahmanullah Gurban 6 (15), Sediqullah Atal 4 (4) and Rehmat Shah 4 (9) for 21 runs.

Mark Wood was more economical of the two and conceded 14 runs off four overs without any wicket. James Overton, who replaced injured Brydon Carse in the second match for his first ever ICC event, conceded two runs in his first over.

Adil Rashid claimed the important scalp of Hashmat Shahidi who was himself to blame for indecision and an uncalled for adventurous stroke in the 30th over.

Joe Root 6-0-24-0 continued the containment work with Livingstone conceded 26 runs off his four overs in search of the fifth scalp.