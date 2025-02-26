Ibrahim Zadran Hits 100* To Propel Afghanistan To 200-4 In 37.2 Overs Against England
Zeeshan Mehtab Published February 26, 2025 | 05:40 PM
LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2025) Ibrahim Zadran hit a fluent 100 not out to propel Afghanistan to 200 in 37.2 overs against England in an all-important tie of the Champions Trophy 2025 at the Gaddafi stadium on Wednesday afternoon.
Zadran’s sixth career century is the first against England in 35 ODIs while it is the 10th century of the ongoing Champions Trophy 2025. Zadran’s century included six boundaries and three 6s.
Zadran found a worthy partner in all-rounder Azmatullah Omarzai 39 (23) who was involved in a 60* run partnership after a 103 (124) run partnership with captain Hashmatullah Shahidi 40 (67).
Ibrahim Zadran and Hashmatullah Shahidi helped Afghanistan reach 140 in the 30th over of their innings against England in an all-important fixture of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 at the Gaddafi stadium on Wednesday afternoon.
Zardran and Shahidi got together when Afghanistan were in a point of bother after losing three wickets in 9th over of the innings as they decided to bat first on winning the toss. The two batters did the repair work after the early damage and took the team to a safer territory with eyes on 250 plus total.
Earlier, Jofra Archer inspired English pace attack put brakes on the Afghanistan batting machine as he claimed three wickets off his five overs and restricted Afghanistan to 37-3 in the first powerplay of the match at the Gaddafi stadium here on Wednesday afternoon.
Jofra Archer bowled with pace and precision to claim the scalps of the top three Afghanistan batters including Rahmanullah Gurban 6 (15), Sediqullah Atal 4 (4) and Rehmat Shah 4 (9) for 21 runs.
Mark Wood was more economical of the two and conceded 14 runs off four overs without any wicket. James Overton, who replaced injured Brydon Carse in the second match for his first ever ICC event, conceded two runs in his first over.
Adil Rashid claimed the important scalp of Hashmat Shahidi who was himself to blame for indecision and an uncalled for adventurous stroke in the 30th over.
Joe Root 6-0-24-0 continued the containment work with Livingstone conceded 26 runs off his four overs in search of the fifth scalp.
Recent Stories
Shaniera Akram angry over finding Wasim Akram in list of divorced people
Kuwait achieved 100% rates in key global indicators: GCC-Stat
RAK Crown Prince receives US Consul-General
Emirates Environmental Group recognises 64 entities at 28th Annual Corporate Gal ..
Al Ain City selected to host 14th Terra World Congress
EMSTEEL announces Asset Enhancement Programme valued at AED625 million
Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure explores collaboration with South African ..
Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Agricultural Excellence Award honours 55 winners of 3rd ..
Abu Dhabi University kicks off first International Sustainability Leaders Meetin ..
DGHR approves flexible, remote work policy for Dubai Government employees during ..
Dubai delegation explores Shenzhen's investment, innovation experience
Sirius Talent Summit concludes in Abu Dhabi
More Stories From Sports
-
Shaniera Akram angry over finding Wasim Akram in list of divorced people3 minutes ago
-
Afghanistan reach 103-3 in 25 overs against England5 minutes ago
-
Ibrahim Zadran hits 100* to propel Afghanistan to 200-4 in 37.2 overs against England5 minutes ago
-
Aaqib Javed stands by Pakistan team selection35 minutes ago
-
England restrict Afghanistan to 39-3 in first powerplay2 hours ago
-
Ghazanfar grabs National Tenpin Bowling C’ship title3 hours ago
-
India slammed for one-venue 'farce' in Champions Trophy4 hours ago
-
Ghazanfar Bilal wins 17th National Tenpin Bowling Championship4 hours ago
-
Chelsea thrash Southampton, Villa beaten by Palace in race for Champions League5 hours ago
-
Injured champion Martin to miss MotoGP season opener21 hours ago
-
Australia boosts blind women's cricket in Pakistan with training camp and tournament21 hours ago
-
ICC Champions Trophy: Imran Khan watched Pakistan vs. India match at Adiala jail22 hours ago