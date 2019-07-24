Ibrahim Zeb records first round win in BoK KP Junior Age Group Squash

Ibrahim Zeb recorded first round victory against Usman in straight sets of the Under-11 category part of the ongoing Bank of Khyber KP Junior Age Group U-11 and Under-13 Squash Championship being played here at PAF Hashim Khan Squash Complex on Wednesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 24th Jul, 2019 ):Ibrahim Zeb recorded first round victory against Usman in straight sets of the Under-11 category part of the ongoing Bank of Khyber KP Junior Age Group U-11 and Under-13 Squash Championship being played here at PAF Hashim Khan Squash Complex on Wednesday.

Ibrahim Zeb took no time against Usman in 3-0 one-sided match, the score was 11-4, 11-3 and 11-3, the other matches of same category including Azaan Khan beat Muhammad Fawad Khan by 11-7, 11-3 and 11-3, Abdullah Zaman beat M. Mashal Khan by 11-4, 11-4 and 11-7, Saifullah Bahadur got walk over against Abdul Ahad, Umair Arif beat M. Zubair by 11-6, 11-6 and 11-3, Hamza Sajjad beat Nouman Khan 3-0, Haris Zahid beat Mustafa Irfan by 3-1, the score was 12-10, 8-11, 14-12 and 11-9, Saif Ullah Tareen beat Mobeen Ali Khan by 3-0, the score was 6-11, 12-10, 11-9 and 11-6.

In the Under-13 category Sakhi Ullah got walk-over against Fahad, Rayyan Mohib beat Ibrahim Mohib by 14-12, 11-9 and 11-9, Mobeen Khan beat Huraira Khan by 3-0, the score was 11-6, 11-9 and 11-9, Majid Ahmad beat Mufariq Ali Shah by 8-11, 11-7, 11-9 and 11-8, international Abdullah Nawaz beat Ameer Hamza by 3-0, the score was 11-3, 11-7 and 11-8, Luqman Khan beat Zikriya Sher, the score was 11-5, 11-5, 11-3, UbaidUllah stunned Muhammad Huzaifa by 2-0, the score was 11-9, 11-8 and 11-5, and Zaboor Khan got walk over against Idress Khan.